LoL Skarner's Reworked Abilities Make Him a Teamfighting Powerhouse

From sad scorpion to Ixtali guardian!

18 Mar 2024 4:36 PM +00:00

Two years after winning the LoL 2022 VGU fan poll, Skarner is poised for a triumphant return to the Rift in Patch 14.7. This comprehensive Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) reworks everything, from his abilities and playstyle to his in-game model, artwork, and lore within Runeterra.

Through VGUs, Riot aims to modernise beloved champions while preserving their core identities. From what was revealed, it appears the Primordial Sovereign has shed his pink-purple crystal aesthetic and emerges as a menacing crowd-control powerhouse in teamfights.

LoL Skarner rework abilities rundown

Gone is the image of a "sad, defeated, lonely scorpion who misses his kind". In Ixtal, the ancient brackern Skarner is revered as a founding member of the ruling Yun Tal caste. He fiercely protects Ixtal by maintaining the region's isolation from the outside world.

His abilities are geared around just that, establishing his dominance by charging in and disrupting opponents. The new Skarner excels at facilitating his team, with a kit that revolves around initiating fights, applying stuns and suppresses, and slowing fleeing enemies. Let's delve into his reworked abilities:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Passive - Threads of Vibration

Skarner’s attacks, Shattered Earth, Upheaval, and Impale apply Quaking to enemies. Enemies with three stacks of Quaking take %Max HP damage over time.

Q - Shattered Earth/Upheaval

Skarner rips a rock out of the ground and uses it to empower his next three attacks with bonus damage, range, and attack speed. His third attack slams the rock into his target, slowing and dealing significant bonus damage, ending the effect.

Skarner may re-cast Upheaval to throw the rock as a projectile that explodes on the first enemy hit, dealing the same damage and slow, ending the effect.

W - Seismic Bastion

Skarner gains a shield and slams into the ground, releasing a shockwave that damages and slows nearby enemies.

E - Ixtal’s Impact

Skarner charges forward, ignoring terrain, and grabs the first enemy champion or large monster he collides with. He may then carry them a short way, damaging and stunning them if they collide with terrain.

R - Impale

Skarner impales up to three enemy champions, damaging and suppressing them. Skarner gains bonus movement speed for a short time and carries them with him until the end of the effect.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Looking at his reworked kit, it’s evident that Skarner shines as a gank-heavy jungler. His E, ignoring terrain, lets him surprise and isolate squishy targets, especially immobile ADCs. Once caught, these enemies are easy prey for Skarner and his allies' follow-up crowd control. Skarner players should prioritise early ganks to snowball their team's lead!

Being forcibly separated from your team is terrifying, and Skarner's signature ultimate, Impale, has only become more fearsome. This ability has been transformed into a powerful, game-changing teamfighting tool. The dream scenario for Skarner players? Charge in with E, suppress up to three enemies with your ultimate, haul them into your team's waiting arms, and watch them fall. His Q and W further cripple any escape attempts.

Overall, Skarner's VGU promises a formidable and strategic addition to the jungle champion pool. His reworked kit offers a unique blend of engage, crowd control, and damage, making him a valuable asset to any team composition. Many players eagerly await trying him out on 2 April when Patch 14.7 launches, while some might not relish the prospect of being perpetually stunned in teamfights!

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.