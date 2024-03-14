LoL Skarner VGU: Everything we know about the upcoming rework

Behold the expected new Skarner!

14 Mar 2024 5:09 PM +00:00

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

Skarner was released in 2011 and its only rework happened a decade ago, with the LoL jungle champion spending the last couple of years in oblivion.

However, that is about to change, as LoL developers finally decided to give Skarner his much-needed VGU rework. Skarner's appearance and gameplay abilities are expected to undergo huge changes, with even his lore being changed.

But when does this new Skarner arrive at Summoners Rift? And will these changes make him a viable champion again? Let's find that out below.

We still don't know exactly when the new and, hopefully, improved version of Skarner will arrive at Summoners Rift.

However, we expect this rework to go live in 2024, and hopefully, that will happen sooner rather than later.

Skarner gameplay changes

As mentioned above, Skarner is expected to undergo some massive gameplay changes that can make the champion a viable pick once again.

We expect Jungle to remain his main role, and Skarner will most likely continue to be a tank champion, with hopefully good engage tools.

Unfortunately, we still don't know the exact changes Skarner's kit is going to undergo. Despite that, some information about his potential new abilities has been leaked.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

It seems Skarner's new Q ability allows him to pick up a rock from the ground and throw it at his enemies, which causes AoE damage. We are not sure if it slows enemies but there is a good chance that it does.

Skarner W now provides him with a shield, and so far that is all we know about this ability.

Perhaps the best and most unique ability in Skarner's new kit is his E. According to the leaks, this ability will allow Skarner to charge forward, even going through a wall, grab an enemy, and stun him colliding with a wall.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

It seems like a perfect ability to gank, especially because it would allow players to gank from positions where it was impossible to do so previously. If this ability ends up making it to the reworked Skarner kit, make sure to check your walls.

His ultimate, "Impale", is expected to remain pretty similar. However, Skarner can now impale more than one enemy.

New lore

Skarner is no longer part of Shurima, well not entirely at least, as our favourite scorpion is now from the region of Ixtal. Ixtal is a free nation that is part of the Shuriman empire, and that prefers to keep all other factions at bay.

That is all we know right now, but we expect more details to be revealed soon. We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | 2XKO: Everything you need to know | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.