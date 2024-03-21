LoL 14.7 Patch Preview: Expected release date, Skarner rework, and more

Gear up for April Fools' Day!

With Patch 14.6 now live, the LoL community is already buzzing with anticipation for Patch 14.7, arriving just in time for April Fools' Day! This patch promises not only some hilarious new skins but also a host of much-needed balance changes and a highly anticipated champion rework.

Skarner's long-awaited VGU takes centre stage, but that's not all. Leaked information suggests adjustments for Support enchanters like Sona and Nami, hinting at a potential shift away from the "damage" support meta. As always, Riot Games continues its balancing act, aiming to keep both overpowered champs in check and underperforming picks viable for ranked play.

According to Riot’s official patch schedule, LoL Patch 14.7 is expected to hit live servers on 3 April 2024. It will first arrive on Oceanic servers at 10 AM AEST and gradually roll out to other regions throughout the day.

Here are the key release times for different regions:

3 AM PST (NA)

5 AM GMT (EUW)

3 AM CET (EUNE)

8 AM KST (Korea)

Skarner rework headlines Patch 14.7

The star of Patch 14.7 is undoubtedly Skarner's long-awaited Visual Gameplay Update (VGU). This comprehensive rework transforms Skarner into the "vanguard of Ixtal's protection”, revamping his abilities, playstyle, in-game model, and lore.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Threads of Vibration (Passive) : Skarner’s abilities apply Quaking to enemies. Enemies with three stacks of Quaking take %Max HP damage over time.

: Skarner’s abilities apply Quaking to enemies. Enemies with three stacks of Quaking take %Max HP damage over time. Shattered Earth/Upheaval (Q) : Skarner empowers his next three attacks with bonus damage, range, and attack speed. His third attack slams the ground, slowing and dealing significant damage. He can recast Upheaval to throw the rock as a projectile.

: Skarner empowers his next three attacks with bonus damage, range, and attack speed. His third attack slams the ground, slowing and dealing significant damage. He can recast Upheaval to throw the rock as a projectile. Seismic Bastion (W) : Skarner gains a shield and slams the ground, damaging and slowing nearby enemies.

: Skarner gains a shield and slams the ground, damaging and slowing nearby enemies. Ixtal’s Impact (E) : Skarner charges forward, ignoring terrain, and grabs the first enemy champion or large monster he collides with. He can carry them a short distance, damaging and stunning them if they collide with terrain.

: Skarner charges forward, ignoring terrain, and grabs the first enemy champion or large monster he collides with. He can carry them a short distance, damaging and stunning them if they collide with terrain. Impale (R): Skarner impales up to three enemy champions, damaging and suppressing them. He gains bonus movement speed for a short time and carries them with him until the end of the effect.

Skarner's reworked kit positions him as a gank-focused jungler. His E allows him to surprise and isolate vulnerable targets, especially immobile ADCs. Once caught, these enemies become easy prey for Skarner and his team's follow-up crowd control. Skarner players should prioritise early ganks to snowball their team's lead!

For a more detailed look at his updated abilities, check out our "Skarner reworked abilities explained" guide here!

LoL Patch 14.7 may bring enchanter adjustments

Patch 14.6 introduced some buffs to Crit items in response to pervasive player concerns regarding the weak state of ADCs. Patch 14.7 seems to be focusing on the support role, namely the enchanter subclass, with datamined information suggesting adjustments for Sona and Nami.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Sona, who has been struggling lately, might see buffs to her passive, Q damage, and W heal ratio. Nami, on the other hand, might get a base damage reduction on her W but an increased heal AP ratio. These changes have sparked debate in the community, with some fearing they might turn these champions into purely "heal bots."

Other champion changes include a significant buff to Karma's ultimate base shield to compensate for previous nerfs. In Patch 14.7, secondary targets may potentially receive 100% of the extra shield value instead of 30% of the total shield value.

It's important to remember that these are preliminary changes and might be altered during Patch 14.7's PBE testing phase. We'll keep this article updated with the latest information!

April Fools’ skins arriving with LoL Patch 14.7

Adding to the fun, Patch 14.7 coincides with April Fools' Day, bringing several wacky and hilarious skins. These "serious skins for serious gamers" include:

Choo-Choo Ornn

Toy Terror Cho'Gath

Durian Defender Rammus

Zesty Dip Zac

Cheddar Chief Twitch

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Whether you're a Skarner main itching to try out his reworked kit, a support player curious about the enchanter adjustments, or simply a fan of wacky skins, Patch 14.7 promises to shake things up on the Summoner's Rift. Stay tuned for further updates as the patch hits PBE servers and final details emerge!

