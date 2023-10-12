Genshin Impact Wriothesley Web Event Walkthrough: How to complete “Cogs in the Machine"

Genshin Impact is commemorating the banner debut of its new 5-star character, Wriothesley, with a web event called "Cogs in the Machine”. To the delight of Genshin fans, HoYoverse celebrates the release of its shiny new 5-star characters with their very own event outside of the game. This time, the rugged Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, Wriothesley, takes centre stage.

Wriothesley will be receiving his first Genshin Impact banner in Version 4.1 Phase 2, which is just around the corner! In the narrative developments introduced by the Fontaine Archon Quest, Wriothesley astounded fans by thwarting the impending Fontainian prophecy with a breathtaking display of his Cryo abilities.

In the "Cogs in the Machine" web event, players will get a glimpse into the duties of Fontaine's revered prison warden, helping Wriothesley investigate suspicious inmates to obtain in-game rewards.

When does the Cogs in the Machine web event take place?

Wriothesley’s web event, Cogs in the Machine, is scheduled to take place from 12 October to 17 October 2023, until 23:59 PM (GMT +8).

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Cogs in the Machine is designed by HoYoverse to not only give players a glimpse into the everyday duties and responsibilities of the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, but also to create more incentive for players to pull on Wriothesley’s banner, which will go live on 17 October.

How do I take part in Cogs in the Machine?

In Cogs in the Machine, players are tasked to help Wriothesley inspect the assembly line workers and leave the correct file to the Melusine to obtain in-game rewards.

To play Cogs in the Machine, you must be Adventure Rank 10 or above. Follow the steps below to complete the event:

Click on this link to access the Cogs in the Machine event website

Log in to the event website with your HoYoverse Annount or Genshin impact UID

During the event, inspect for suspicious signs and correct the behaviour of negligent workers, then leave the correct file to the Melusine to obtain in-game rewards

When inspecting, you have to find the suspicious signs within a limited period of time

If the time runs out, you'll need to complete specified event missions to obtain extra inspections

Cogs in the Machine walkthrough

To complete Cogs in the Machine, you must investigate a total of four inmates, and deliver one file to the Melusine, Aeife.

Direct Wriothesley towards the 'slacking' inmates by pressing the arrow key in the bottom right corner. Upon reaching the characters, click on them to initiate the investigation. You'll come across various clues that you must click and reveal to conclude each investigation.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Since there are four inmates to investigate, you will require four "numbers of Inspections," which you can find on the bottom left of the web event page, represented by a magnifying glass. You'll be provided with two chances for inspections at the beginning. To obtain the remaining two, simply click on the magnifying glass and accomplish two missions:

Share the Cogs in the Machine event

Watch Wriothesley's character teaser

Once that is done, follow our guide below to breeze through Wriothesley’s web event!

Inmate 1

The first inmate is snacking away on the job! Click on the following clues to complete:

Food on his face

Bag of chips

Wheelbarrow behind him

Inmate 2

She’s counting her Credit Coupons with abandon. Click on the following clues to complete:

Eyebags

Stack of books to her right

Inmate 3

He's contemplating an early escape from work to the Pankration Ring! Click on the following clues to complete:

Scar on his face

Toolbox to his right

Inmate 4

This prison guard seems to have overlooked management regulations. Click on the following clues to complete:

Paper below the toolbox to his right

His expression

After all four inspections have been completed, continue moving to the right until you bump into the Melusine Aeife. Give her the Production Volume and Price List to complete the Cogs in the Machine web event of Genshin Impact!

Cogs in the Machine rewards

Not only will players get the chance to work alongside the revered Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide, but they will also be rewarded for doing so.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

After investigating all four inmates and delivering the correct file to Aeife, players will receive:

Primogems x40

Shivada Jade Fragment x3

Mystic Enchamtnet Ore x2

Mora x20,000

Cogs in the Machine event-exclusive Wriothesley wallpaper

After completing each investigation, you can collect the in-game rewards via in-game mail. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the rewards in time!

Furthermore, the Wriothesley web event-exclusive wallpaper will not be available after the event ends, so be sure to claim it as soon as possible!

That was everything you need to know about Wriothesley's web event "Cogs in the Machine"

