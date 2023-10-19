Genshin Impact Wriothesley Story Quest Act 1 Walkthrough

After taking centre stage in the introduction of the Fortress of Meropide in Genshin Impact Archon Quest Acts 3 & 4, the shrewd and well-respected administrator of Fontaine’s prison, Wriothesley, remains inscrutable. For players eager to delve deeper into his character, you're in luck, as the launch of Version 4.1 Phase 2 has brought Wriothesley’s very own Story Quest Act 1, "Reborn in the Land of Grievances".

Fontaine’s underwater prison spans a large area in the Liffey Region, and is often called "where the exiled gather." The person who oversees the Fortress of Meropide is none other than Duke Wriothesley himself.

Among the 18 new Fontaine characters that have been unveiled, Wriothesley emerges as one of the central figures in the Fontaine Archon Quest. Here’s a step-by-step walkthrough to guide you through the first act of Wriothesley’s illuminating Story Quest.

How to unlock Wriothesley Story Quest Act 1 - "Reborn in the Land of Grievances"

Before embarking on Act 1 of Wriothesley’s Story Quest, "Cerberus Chapter: Act 1 - Reborn in the Land of Grievances", you must meet the following requirements:

Possess one Story Key

Reached Adventure Rank 40+

Completed Archon Quest Chapter IV Act 4: “Cataclysm's Quickening”

To obtain one Story Key, you must do 8 Daily Commissions and be at Adventure Rank 26. Since you can only complete 4 Commissions a day, it will take at least 2 days to acquire 1 Story Key for this quest.

It is important to note that Story Keys are not awarded automatically once the required eight daily commissions are complete. Genshin Impact players must actively go and redeem them from the “Story Quest” page in the “Quests” tab.

Wriothesley Story Quest Act 1 guide and walkthrough

In Cerberus Chapter: Act 1 - Reborn in the Land of Grievances, Wriothesley personally investigates a suspicious case involving a rag-tag "society" that had formed within prison walls.

As is customary for all Story Quests, there will be three sub-quests in total to complete and we will guide you through each one:

An Opportunity For Rebirth The Proud "Beret Society" It's What He Deserves

An Opportunity For Rebirth walkthrough

Go to the Fortress of Meropide through the Dormitory Block Investigate the box Go to the Rag and Bone Shop After retrieving the hat, go back to the talking chest box Go to the Coupon Cafeteria with Wriothesley

The Proud "Beret Society"

Go to the Beret Society Talk to the 3 members of the Beret Society Talk to Rigas Talk to Aucelet Talk to Boulmier Go back to the Beret Society's gathering place Talk to the 3 members of the Beret Society Talk to Rigas Talk to Aucelet Talk to Boulmier Report back to Wriothesley Adjust the in-game time to nighttime: 18:00 ~ 24:00 Head over to Wriothesley's office Select Avice's Head, interpret it, and then submit the conclusion Then associate Avice's Head with “Beret Society” Beret and Lost Clip

It's What He Deserves

Go back to the Beret Society's gathering place Look for the clues around the area Go to the Production Zone Investigate the Production Zone Go to the Beret Society's real headquarters Enter the domain "Dougier's Kingdom" Solve the 1st mechanism puzzle: Head over to the operating device in the middle of the platform and rotate it twice After unlocking the gate to your left, make your way inside and down several levels Solve the 2nd mechanism puzzle to fill the room with water and reach the path above: Remove the Limiting Device on the mechanism first so you can rotate the device. Once it’s unlocked, rotate it twice in a clockwise direction. Solve the 3rd mechanism puzzle: Activate the operating device, then rotate it. After rotating it twice, install the Limiting Device to the unit on the right, then rotate the device again to finally unlock the gate. Go through the door to get back to the large room where the first puzzle is Solve the 4th mechanism puzzle: Install a Limiting Device on the bottom right and top left mechanisms. Then, rotate the central device twice to open the final door. Wait for two days and adjust the in-game time to 11:00 ~ 13:00 Catch up with Wriothesley at the Coupon Cafeteria to complete the Story Quest

Wriothesley Story Quest Act 1 rewards

Here are all the rewards you’ll receive in tandem with learning more about the respected Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide!

An Opportunity For Rebirth : Mora x50,250, Hero's Wit x5, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Mora x50,250, Hero's Wit x5, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 The Proud "Beret Society" : Mora x43,600, Hero's Wit x4, Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

: Mora x43,600, Hero's Wit x4, Mystic Enhancement Ore x8 It's What He Deserves: Primogem x60, Mora x43,600, Guide to Equity x5, Hero's Wit x4, Mystic Enhancement Ore x8

