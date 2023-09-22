Genshin Impact Neuvillette Web Event Guide: Answers to “Suddenly the Rain Stops”

Genshin Impact is commemorating the banner debut of its new character, Neuvillette, with a web event called "Suddenly the Rain Stops”! HoYoverse celebrates the release of its new 5-star characters with their very own event outside of the game. This time, Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette, takes the spotlight.

Neuvillette will be receiving his first Genshin Impact banner in Version 4.1, which is just around the corner! In the narrative developments introduced by the Fontaine Archon Quest, he astonished everyone by swiftly incapacitating the “law-breaking” Fatui Harbinger, Childe, with a single resounding blow on the grand stage of the Opera Epiclese.

In the "Suddenly the Rain Stops" web event, players get a glimpse into the duties of the Iudex of Fontaine, helping the Melusine Aeife report incidents to Neuvillette to obtain in-game rewards.

What is "Suddenly the Rain Stops" and how do I take part in the event?

The Suddenly the Rain Stops web event will be available from 22 to 27 September.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

This web event is designed by HoYoverse to give players a glimpse into the everyday duties and responsibilities of the Chief Justice of Fontaine and shine a light on how the Melusine play an integral part in the judicial process. It also creates more incentive for players to pull on Neuvillette's banner, which will go live on 27 September.

To start playing Suddenly the Rain Stops, follow these steps:

Have reached Adventure Rank 10 or above Click on this link to access the Suddenly the Rain Stops event website Log in to the event website with your HoYoverse Annount or Genshin impact UID During the event, report incidents to Neuvillette to obtain in-game rewards Complete tasks within the event to unlock more incidents to report

"Suddenly the Rain Stops" guide: Answers and walkthrough

To complete Neuvillette's web event, you must report a total of three incidents as the Melusine Aiefe.

When you select a "Incident Report" on the bulletin board, you'll be presented with three descriptions. Your task is to choose two of them in the correct order to complete the report.

If you're uncertain about which description to select, you can tap on the Melusine Aiefe for a hint. Aiefe will provide you with a few guiding words to steer you in the right direction.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Follow our guide below to breeze through Neuvillette's web event!

Incident 1

The first Incident Report acts as a tutorial. Select the descriptions in the following order to complete it:

Both of them wanted a chat with me, but they started arguing over who came first. So that's why I intervened and taught them a lesson for obstructing official business.

Incident 2

To progress to the second Incident Report, you must share the web event on social media. Click on the second report on the bulletin board to share the event. Once you've completed this step, follow the order of descriptions below to advance to the last incident:

Moniotte and Herbier started arguing over the last bottle of Fonta. So I brought them two cups and advised them to share it equally, half a bottle each.

Incident 3

Click the link provided on the third Incident Report on the bulletin board and watch Neuvillette's character teaser to unlock the third and final incident. Then, follow this order of descriptions:

While you were presiding over the trial, the Duke of the Fortress of Meropide brought over a new Mechanical Component Price List. Please take a look. He said you could contact him if you had any questions.

It's important to note that selecting the wrong order of answers will lead to an alternate scenario, allowing you to choose again. However, please be aware that this will not result in any rewards being granted!

"Suddenly the Rain Stops" rewards

Not only will players get the chance to work alongside the beloved Chief Justice of Fontaine, but they will also be rewarded for their efforts.

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

After completing the incident reports, players will receive the following rewards for each scenario.

Incident 1: Mora x20,000 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x2 Incident 2: Primogem x40 + Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3 Incident 3: Event-exclusive Neuvillette Wallpaper

After completing the incident reports, you can collect the in-game rewards via in-game mail. The mail will expire after 30 days, so don't forget to claim the rewards in time!

Furthermore, the Neuvillette web event-exclusive wallpaper will not be available after the event ends, so be sure to claim it as soon as possible!

That was everything you need to know about Neuvillette's web event "Suddenly the Rain Stops"

