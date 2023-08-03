All 5 MAJOR Changes in Genshin Impact Fontaine Developers Discussion

In anticipation of the long-awaited release of the major region Fontaine, Genshin Impact devs are amping up the excitement by introducing some new features and much-needed changes to the game. The latest Developers Discussion post addresses issues with the game's Artifact system, map layout, and more!

With the next major region release of Fontaine and the 4.0 Livestream looming on the horizon, it is no surprise that HoYoverse is taking this opportunity to bring QoL changes and optimisations to Genshin Impact! Here are the five main takeaways from the latest Developers Discussions post.

1. Artifact changes

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact new "Mystic Offering" Artifact Sets

Genshin Impact devs recognise the crucial yet oftentimes frustrating role that Artifacts play in shaping gameplay dynamics. The latest Developers Discussion aim to address some of these problems, revealing the following upcoming changes to the Artifact system:

The Artifact inventory limit will be increased from 1,500 to 1,800

Players will be able to “destroy” and use 4-Star Artifacts at once

The following 8 Artifact Sets will be added to "Mystic Offering" in the Crafting Bench: Tenacity of the Millelith Husk of Opulent Dreams Pale Flame Ocean-Hued Clam Shimenawa's Reminiscence Vermillion Hereafter Emblem of Severed Fate Echoes of an Offering



On top of that, Genshin devs acknowledge the current “cumbersome process” of equipping Artifacts, and are currently discussing a new plan to help players select and equip Artifacts as quickly as possible. If these changes go through and the details are confirmed, they will reveal them in detail in a subsequent Developer Discussion.

2. New Battle Pass weapons

Five new Battle Pass weapons are making their way into Genshin Impact! Credible leakers have already shared what the potential weapons may be, feel free to check out our “Genshin Impact New Battle Pass Weapons Leaked” article here if you don’t mind spoilers.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact new battle pass weapons leaked

Upon reaching Adventurer Rank 20, players can unlock Genshin Impact's Battle Pass. Purchasing the Gnostic Hymn and reaching Level 30 offers a reward known as the BP Bounty. Before Version 4.0, this Bounty will grant the player the opportunity to claim one of five weapons. Now, five more weapons will be added, totalling 10 types of weapons that can be selected from the BP Bounty.

3. Multi-layered map

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact multi-layered map sneak peek

To address the frustrations felt by the Genshin community when navigating the confusing multi-layered terrain of Sumeru, Genshin devs have confirmed one major QoL feature to improve and better facilitate in-game exploration. The Multi-Layered Map will be officially available after the Version 4.0 update, enabling Travellers to better understand the terrain of their current area and explore with ease.

Moreover, the Multi-Layered Map function will be updated in some existing areas, not just in Fontaine.

4. Observe Genius Invokation TCG duel

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse New TCG feature

An exciting update for TCG fans as the latest Developers Discussion introduced a handy new feature that allows players to observe their friends' TCG duels. Players can now view the current Genius Invokation TCG match on the Friends or Co-Op Team screen.

You can choose to opt in or opt out of this new feature in the TCG settings.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse

5. Gyroscope controller support

Console players are going to receive some love as Genshin Impact devs introduce Gyroscope controller support. The related settings will be added to PC, PS4, and PS5. HoYoverse plans to reveal detailed rules in the Version 4.0 Update Details later.

Those were the five main takeaways from the latest Developers Discussion!

Loading...

As you may already know, Version 4.0 is just on the horizon, bringing a wealth of exciting new content and, of course, a parade of enticing character banners. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!

Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!

On top of that, grab your Livestream Primogem codes in real time using our Fontaine 4.0 Livestream guide.