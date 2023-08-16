Genshin Impact Fontaine Craftable Weapons Guide: How to get, stats, best users, and more

With the highly-anticipated launch of the Hydro nation of Genshin Impact, Fontaine, comes a brand new collection of exclusive craftable weapons! These 4-star forgeable weapons have quickly gained recognition within the Genshin community for their impressive stats and versatility, rivalling even some 5-star weapons.

Naturally, characters that hail from Fontaine, such as Lynette and Freminet, will excel with these weapons. However, it's worth noting that these weapons also serve as exceptional F2P options for characters that scale off of HP. Here, you'll find a comprehensive list of all the Fontaine craftable weapons, complete with their stats, recommended users, and a guide on how to obtain their blueprints for forging.

All craftable (forgeable) weapons from Fontaine

These newly introduced craftable weapons from Fontaine achieve their highest potential when paired with a healer in your team, leading to a significant damage boost whenever the wielder is healed. However, even in the absence of a dedicated healer, the secondary stats of these weapons outshine other F2P options.

Numerous Genshin players consider this weapon series to be a big upgrade compared to previous craftable weapons and other F2P options.

Finale of the Deep

The "Finale of the Deep" is a 4-star Sword.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine craftable Sword: Finale of the Deep

Stats (Lvl. 90)

Base ATK: 565

ATK: 27.6%

Skill (R5)

When using an Elemental Skill, ATK will be increased by 12% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 25% of Max HP will be granted This effect can be triggered once every 10s

When the Bond of Life is cleared, a maximum of 150 ATK will be gained based on 2.4% of the Bond when cleared for 15s

Ascension materials

Nobushi/Kairagi drops: Old Handguard x10, Kageuchi Handguard x15, Famed Handguard x18

Best characters for Finale of the Deep

Lynette, Jean, Ayato, Keqing, Hydro Traveller

Tidal Shadow

The "Tidal Shadow" is a 4-star Claymore.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine craftable Claymore: Tidal Shadow

Stats (Lvl. 90)

Base ATK: 510

ATK: 41.3%

Skill (R5)

After the wielder is healed, ATK will be increased by 48% for 8s This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field



Ascension materials

Clockwork Meka drops: Meshing Gear x10, Mechanical Spur Gear x15, Novel Dynamic Gear x18

Best characters for Tidal Shadow

Noelle, Freminet

Rightful Reward

The "Rightful Reward" is a 4-star Polearm.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine craftable Polearm: Rightful Reward

Stats (Lvl. 90)

Base ATK: 565

HP: 27.6%

Skill (R5)

When the wielder is healed, restore 8 Energy This effect can be triggered once every 10s, and can occur even when the character is not on the field



Ascension materials

Clockwork Meka drops: Meshing Gear x10, Mechanical Spur Gear x15, Novel Dynamic Gear x18

Best characters for Rightful Reward

Mika, Yaoyao, Candace, Thoma

Flowing Purity

The "Flowing Purity" is a 4-star Catalyst.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine craftable Catalyst: Flowing Purity

Stats (Lvl. 90)

Base ATK: 565

ATK: 27.6%

Skill (R5)

When using an Elemental Skill, all Elemental DMG Bonus will be increased by 16% for 15s, and a Bond of Life worth 24% of Max HP will be granted This effect can be triggered once every 10s

When the Bond of Life is cleared, every 1,000 HP cleared in the process will provide 4% All Elemental DMG Bonus Max 24% All Elemental DMG can be gained this way, and lasts 15s



Ascension materials

Fontemer Aberrant drops: Transoceanic Pearl x10, Transoceanic Chunk x15, Xenochromatic Crystal x18

Best characters for Flowing Purity

Klee, Yanfei, Kokomi, Nahida, Yae Miko, Mona

Bow: Song of Stillness

The "Song of Stillness" is a 4-star Bow.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine craftable Bow: Song of Stillness

Stats (Lvl. 90)

Base ATK: 510

ATK: 41.3%

Skill (R5)

After the wielder is healed, they will deal 32% more DMG for 8s This can be triggered even when the character is not on the field.



Ascension materials

Hilichurl Shooter drops: Firm Arrowhead x10, Sharp Arrowhead x15, Weathered Arrowhead x18

Best characters for Song of Stillness

Klee, Yanfei, Kokomi, Nahida, Yae Miko, Mona

How do I forge the Fontaine craftable weapons?

To craft the craftable weapons of Fontaine, you need to locate the blacksmith Estelle in her smithy within the Court of Fontaine. Interact with her to obtain the blueprint for your desired weapon.

As with all craftable weapons, the craftable weapons of Fontaine will require the use of Billets and other materials. The specific type of Billets required will correspond to the weapon you intend to forge.

Weapon Blueprint

Weapon blueprints, or billets, can be obtained by: Levelling up map objectives like the Sakura Tree Buying in souvenir shops in the Capital Cities of each nation Defeating weekly bosses

Players can exchange, in the alchemy table, Northlander Billets for Midlander Billets and vice versa

