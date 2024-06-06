Genshin Impact Clorinde Story Quest Act 1 Walkthrough

Fontaine's Champion Duelist, Clorinde, who has captivated players since her debut as an NPC in Version 4.0, is now a playable 5-star Electro DPS character! Joining the roster alongside Sigewinne and Sethos in the latest update, Version 4.7, Clorinde might be your next main DPS character.

Before you unlock her, you can complete the corresponding Story Quest to learn more about the Electro fighter.

How to Unlock Clorinde’s Story Quest Act 1

Before starting Clorinde’s Story Quest Act 1, ensure you meet the following prerequisites:

Possess one Story Key.

Have reached Adventure Rank 40 or higher.

Complete Archon Quest Chapter IV Act 5: “Masquerade of the Guilty.”

Complete Furina's Story Quest - Animula Choragi Chapter: Act I "The Little Oceanid."

To obtain a Story Key, you need to complete 8 Daily Commissions and be at Adventure Rank 40 or higher. As you can only complete 4 Commissions each day, it will take a minimum of 2 days to earn one Story Key for this quest.

Please note, Story Keys are not automatically awarded upon completing the required eight daily commissions. Players must actively redeem them from the “Story Quest” page in the “Quests” tab!

Clorinde Story Quest Act 1 Guide and Walkthrough

In Rapperia Act 1: Silent Night, you will need to play a card game on the Fateometer and complete some Hydro puzzles.

There are four sub-quests to complete, and we will guide you through each one:

Judgment Day Hunters' Gathering Buried Honor Vanquishing Phantoms

Judgment Day walkthrough

Head to the marked location within the Court of Fontaine.

Approach and speak with Navia and Clorinde, who are looking for players for the Tabletop Troupe.

After the conversation, meet the other members waiting at Chioriya Boutique by heading to the Boutique where they are sitting outside.

Hunters' Gathering walkthrough

Make your way north of the Court of Fontaine.

Continue northwest until you see a table and tents near the shore.

Before starting the game, you can select two out of three skills: "Cooking," "Medicine," and "Insight."

Choose the difficulty level: "Easy Mode" (all Fateometer checks succeed) or "Authentic Mode" (must hit the objective number in the Fateometer).

Every time you use a skill, you will draw a card and receive a random number between 1 and 20 from the Fateometer. The objective number on the card determines if the action is successful. Matching or exceeding the number results in success; a lower number results in failure.

Follow the yellow marker near the Tavern after the character creation.

Use your selected skills to gather information, such as using "Insight" to understand what is bothering a woman.

Speak with the merchant in the city and request Furina to perform to gather information.

Proceed to the central square and interact with the Anxious Man.

Continue the game in the forest, persuade the Guard Captain, and follow the yellow markers.

You'll need to fight monsters in the forest, but before that, there will be a random check that may give you a DMG buff.

Buried Honor walkthrough

Set the game time to the morning of the next day (8:00 - 10:00).

Make your way east of the Central Laboratory Ruins and approach the sign between the trees.

After the cutscene, you'll find yourself in the prison. Approach the rest of the party and talk to the NPC outside the cell.

Use the map that you will receive to locate the vault; Navia will blast open the boulders blocking it.

Dive beneath the water to enter the cave.

Wait for the others to find the three water volume detection crystals, after which you can trigger the mechanism next to Lyney.

Collect three water droplets and bring them to the centre.

A "Guard?" will appear; use Clorinde to defeat them.

Speak to Florian away from the others before returning to the party.

Vanquishing Phantoms walkthrough

Head to the marked location in Elynas and enter the house.

Some cutscenes will follow, where you have to speak with everyone. Once that's done, Clorinde's Story Quest Act 1 is complete!

Clorinde Story Quest Act 1 Rewards

Here are all the rewards you’ll receive for completing Clorinde Story Quest Act 1:

Judgment Day : Mora x22000 + Hero Hero's Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

: Mora x22000 + Hero Hero's Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x5 Hunters' Gathering : Mora x49200 + Hero's Wit x6 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x11

: Mora x49200 + Hero's Wit x6 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x11 Buried Honor : Mora x44000 + Hero's Wit x5 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10

: Mora x44000 + Hero's Wit x5 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Vanquishing Phantoms: Primogem x60 + Mora x22000 + Guide to Justice x5 + Hero's Wit x2 + Mystic Enhancement Ore x5

That’s the end of our walkthrough for Clorinde’s Story Quest - Rapperia Chapter: Act 1 - Silent Night! If you’re still on the fence about whether you should pull for Clorinde or Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 4.7, check out our comparison guide!

Find out all about Clorinde in our Genshin Impact Clorinde Full Kit, Talents, and Constellations guide. For those who have already obtained Clorinde or are planning to, here are all the Clorinde Ascension & Talent Materials that you will need, as well as where to find them.