Should You Pull For Clorinde or Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 4.7?

Choosing between Clorinde and Alhaitham in Genshin Impact Version 4.7 can be a tough call, particularly when facing the limited availability of free Primogems in each update.

Clorinde, a newly introduced 5-star Electro DPS character who was previously only seen as an NPC, now joins the playable roster alongside Sigewinne and Sethos as the latest additions in 4.7. On the contrary, Alhaitham is receiving his second rerun in the game. This erudite fighter hails from Sumeru’s Akademiya and is a formidable 5-star DPS character.

Should You Pull for Clorinde?

Clorinde shows promising potential as a main DPS in team compositions. Her proficiency in utilizing Electro is further amplified by her unique Bond of Life mechanic, a debuff that hinders her from benefiting from external healing sources.

If Clorinde takes damage, she cannot replenish her HP through traditional healer abilities. Instead, players must either remove the Bond of Life debuff by applying healing equal to the amount of Max HP it covers or utilize Clorinde's own healing capabilities within Genshin Impact.

Through her Elemental Skill, Clorinde transitions into the Night Vigil state, which significantly alters her combat dynamics.

Clorinde

Clorinde's Normal Attacks in the Night Vigil state inflict Electro DMG using the Swift Hunt technique, while her Elemental Skill transforms into a lunging attack known as Impale the Night. The effects of these attacks vary based on the amount of Bond of Life she has applied to her health bar.

Once Clorinde's Bond of Life reaches or exceeds 100%, the Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact transforms, becoming Impale the Night: Pact. This transformation enhances the healing she receives and amplifies both the area of effect and damage of her lunging attack.

Strengths:

Excellent and reliable damage output

Managing Bond of Life is simpler for her

Adaptable when it comes to team synergies

Weaknesses:

Healing is not possible with Bond of Life active

Lacks Elementary Scaling

Restricted to the role of Main DPS

Should You Pull for Alhaitham?

Alhaitham shines as the top Dendro DPS character in the game and arguably one of the best main DPS units. His exceptional damage output against single targets and groups, combined with his remarkable Dendro application, enables easy triggering of Elemental Reactions with his teammates.

The key strategy with Alhaitham involves generating Chisel-Light Mirrors primarily through his Elemental Skill. These mirrors enhance Alhaitham's Normal Attacks with Dendro, swiftly applying the element to enemies.

Additionally, Chisel-Light Mirrors offer a secondary effect within Alhaitham's kit in Genshin Impact.

Alhaitham

Alhaitham's Elemental Burst delivers a devastating assault, inflicting significant damage based on the number of Chisel-Light Mirrors he possesses. Furthermore, his Burst generates additional Chisel-Light Mirrors when he has fewer, offering an excellent means to replenish his reserves.

In general, mastering Alhaitham's rotation can prove quite challenging compared to more streamlined DPS units.

Alhaitham relies heavily on having a shield due to his susceptibility to interruptions. To maintain his peak performance, players must ensure he is well-protected.

Nevertheless, Alhaitham stands out as a formidable Dendro DPS character with unparalleled potential, boasting a straightforward build that players can easily acquire. Those seeking to diversify their Elemental Reactions may find him an attractive pick.

Strengths:

Can trigger Spread very quickly

Good DMG with F2P Genshin Impact weapons

Gilded Dreams are his go-to artifacts

Weaknesses:

Have to keep up with his complicated mechanics

No resistance to interruption

Should You Pull for Clorinde or Alhaitham?

In the end, the decision between Clorinde and Alhaitham hinges on whether players prefer an Electro DPS or a Dendro DPS. Both characters possess significant strength and similar potential in terms of dealing damage – provided they are well-equipped and supported by the right team composition.

However, Alhaitham holds an edge over Clorinde as one of the best Dendro DPS in the game, while Clorinde faces competition from Electro characters such as Raiden Shogun and Cyno.

Clorinde Ascension and Talent Materials | Clorinde Full Kit | Sigewinne Ascension and Talent Materials | Sigewinne Full Kit | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule