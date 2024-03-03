Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish Banner: Top 3 characters to pull

Create your own fate!

04 Mar 2024 6:14 PM +00:00

Greetings Travelers! Are you ready for the Genshin Impact 4.5 update and all that it brings? One of the additions is the Chronicled Wish banner, which is a game-changer for both veteran players and newcomers alike.

What is different with the banner is that it offers a hand-picked selection of powerful 5-star characters and weapons. Moreover, the Chronicled Wish boasts a unique mechanic called the "Chronicled Path". This path allows you to set your sights on a specific character or weapon and guarantee it within just 1 Fate Point. Now, let's look into what characters you can get at Chronicled Wish, and what are the top 3 characters to pull.

Top 3 characters to pull in the Genshin Impact Chronicled Wish Banner

Genshin Impact 4.5 Update will bring the following five characters through the Chronicled Wish Banner:

Eula

Mona

Albedo

Klee

Diluc

Jean

Now that you know which characters will be available, here are our top 3 characters to pull for in the Chronicled Wish banner.

1. Eula

Eula, the Spindrift Knight is still one of the best heroes when it comes to physical damage. Her Elemental Burst, Glacial Illumination, unleashes a devastating flurry of attacks, while her Elemental Skill, Icetide Vortex, shreds enemy physical and Cryo resistance which only opens the door for immense physical damage.

Eula is a fantastic character to pull in Chronicled Wish Banner, as she can reach very high DPS numbers with proper team composition and artifact optimization. She is beginner-friendly as her playstyle revolves around Elemental Burst, which is quite easy to use.

2. Albedo

Albedo, the Geo Alchemist, is not your typical DPS as he excels as a competent off-field support. His unique skills:

His Elemental Skill, Solar Isotoma deals Geo damage over time and triggers Crystallize reactions, providing shields and potential elemental shards.

deals Geo damage over time and triggers Crystallize reactions, providing shields and potential elemental shards. Albedo's Elemental Burst grants nearby party members a significant Elemental Mastery boost, amplifying their elemental reactions.

grants nearby party members a significant boost, amplifying their elemental reactions. Unlike most characters, Albedo's talents scale off his DEF, making him unexpectedly tanky while still delivering respectable damage.

Albedo offers a set-it-and-forget-it playstyle, allowing you to focus on other characters while his Solar Isotoma passively deals damage and supports your team.

All this and more make him a perfect character to pull in Chronicled Wish Banner in Genshin Impact 4.5.

3. Klee

Klee is a Pyro Catalyst whose powerful Charged Attacks and Elemental Skill deal massive AoE Pyro damage. Moreover, her Elemental Burst (Blazing Delight) continuously bombards enemies.

Klee is best used on active close-range combat while it increases your team's overall Pyro damage. If you are for active playstyle, Klee is a perfect choice to pull for in the Chronicled Wish banner.

While Chronicled Banner features several other five-star characters, your choice should depend on various preferences that already encompass your team and future builds.

