Genshin Impact 4.6 Phase 1 and Phase 2 Banners Revealed

The Genshin Impact 4.6 Livestream has just revealed the character banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the upcoming 4.6 update!

Arlecchino's highly anticipated arrival in Genshin Impact 4.6 is causing a stir in the community. Her unique design and powerful kit are poised to scorch the meta, but who else will join her in this exciting update? Let's find out.

4.6 Phase 1 and Phase 2 banners revealed

The 4.6 Livestream revealed exciting details about character banners! Arlecchino, a powerful new 5-star Pyro polearm user, headlines the patch. Joining her is her disciple Lyney, in Phase 1, and the ex-Harbinger, Wanderer, and owner of Bubu Pharmacy, Baizhu, in Phase 2.

To sum up, here are the Version 4.6 character banners in each phase:

4.6 Phase 1 banners (24 April- 14 May) 5-stars: Arlecchino Lyney 4-stars: Lynette Freminet Bennett

4.6 Phase 2 banners (15 May - 5 June) 5-stars: Wanderer Baizhu 4-Stars: (Unknown) - We'll update this article when more information is revealed!



While many players expected Furina to join Arlecchino's banner, given the pattern of Archons receiving reruns around this point in time, their intriguing in-game dynamics, and complementary skillsets that many believed would boost sales, others have found that Lyney's inclusion (as Arlecchino's disciple) is a thematically satisfying choice!

Widely dubbed as the most-anticipated character banner in Genshin Impact’s Fontaine cycle, Arlecchino is a 5-star Pyro Polearm user who thrives as an on-field DPS. Unlike other characters, she doesn't rely on traditional healing methods. Instead, Arlecchino utilises a unique mechanic called Bond of Life (BoL) to fuel her immense damage output.

Her signature weapon is called "Crimson Moon's Semblance", and it boasts a sub-stat of CRIT Rate, making it ideal for damage-focused characters.

With Arlecchino's fiery arrival and exciting reruns, Version 4.6 promises a thrilling update for Genshin Impact players!

For a more detailed look at all upcoming new content, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.6 guide here, detailing its release date, banners, new map expansions, and more.

