Claim your 4.5 Livestream Freemos here!

01 Mar 2024 12:22 PM +00:00

The Primogem redeem codes of the Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Special Program Livestream, titled "Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade", have been released! Throughout the years, Livestreams have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the launch date of the next version approaches, and the free Primogems are the cherry on top!

If you missed the Primogem redeem codes or didn't have time to tune into the Livestream, don't fret! We have compiled all the Primogem redeem codes released in the 4.5 Livestream here for your convenience.

Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream redeem codes

The Primogem redeem codes are one of the highly sought-after segments of the Genshin Impact Livestreams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

Knowing this, here are all the Primogem codes released in the 4.5 Livestream:

DAKTDBWTZTYR: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 AT3BDSWTYBKD: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 5TKAUAWAGBJR: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire in 24 hours, on 2 March 2024!

On top of that, kickstart your Primogem savings for the upcoming Fontaine cycle characters by using our Genshin Impact codes guide here, where we have compiled all the current working Primogem codes for March 2024.

How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact official code redeem page

Looking to redeem your Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream codes? It's very simple!

In order to be eligible for Genshin Impact's redemption codes, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10. Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, all you have to do is follow these steps with your codes in hand:

Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page Next, log in to your Genshin Impact account Under “Redeem Code”, select your server After that, enter your character nickname In the final box, type or paste the redemption code Click on the "Redeem" button Finally, collect your redeemed item(s) in your in-game mailbox

It's important to remember that nearly all redemption codes can only be used once per account. This means that you can only reuse a code if you create another Genshin account and start a new playthrough.

click to enlarge + 3 IN-GAME: Redeeming codes In-Game is a breeze

For players who would rather redeem their codes directly in-game, you can do this by opening the Paimon Menu, then Settings -> Account-> Redeem Code and enter the codes.

After that, rewards will immediately be available in your in-game mailbox.

Check out our Genshin Impact 4.5 Livestream guide for a rundown of what Version 4.5 has in store!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our character banner schedule here.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.