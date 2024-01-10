What's your favourite dish?

Food buffs are essential in Genshin Impact as they provide various benefits such as increased crit rate, crit damage, ATK, healing, stamina, and more. There are many food recipes available in Genshin Impact, which can be found in our Genshin Impact Recipe list article.

However, some food buffs are "better" than others in terms of the buffs they provide. In this guide, we will discuss the top 5 best food buffs in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 Best Food Buffs in Genshin Impact

This is our list of the top 5 best Food buffs in Genshin Impact, starting from the bottom.

5. Qingce Stir Fry

Players of Genshin Impact often seek out Food Buffs that do not require many ingredients. However, gathering and preparing the ingredients for recipes can be a tedious task. Luckily, there is a dish called Qingce Stir Fry that gamers love because it can significantly increase the attack power of their entire team and can be made with only a few simple ingredients.

Ingredients: Mushroom x3, Lotus Head x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Cabbage x1

Mushroom x3, Lotus Head x2, Jueyun Chili x1, Cabbage x1 Location: Unlocked by buying the Recipe from Ms. Bai located in Qingce Village in Liyue .

Unlocked by buying the Recipe from located in in . Effect: Increases all party members’ ATK by 194 for 300s.

4. Universal Peace

One of the most popular Food Buffs in the game is Universal Peace, which is made with easily obtainable ingredients. It has become a regular part of Liyue cuisine, so players can easily find the necessary ingredients in markets and from merchants without spending too much Mora.

click to enlarge + 2 Food Buffs in Genshin Impact

In case you are not familiar with Mora or other currencies in Genshin Impact, you can refer to our Currency guide. Players enjoy using Universal Peace because it is easy to obtain and provides excellent healing benefits, making it a popular choice among gamers.

Ingredients: Rice x4, Lotus Head x2, Carrot x2, Berry x2.

Rice x4, Lotus Head x2, Carrot x2, Berry x2. Location: Unlocked by buying the Recipe from Chef Mao from Wanmin Restaurant in Liyue .

Unlocked by buying the Recipe from from in . Effect: Restores 32% of Max HP and an additional 1,250 HP to the selected character.

3. Golden Shrimp Balls

Golden Shrimp Balls are a highly useful dish in Genshin Impact as they not only revive your character but also provide a significant boost of 1200 HP. What makes them even better is that they are easy to make, require only a few simple ingredients, and are a popular choice among players.

Ingredients: Flour x3, Potato x4, Shrimp Meat x5

Flour x3, Potato x4, Shrimp Meat x5 Location: Unlocked from completing and claiming the Recipe from Liyue Reputation Level 1 reward.

Unlocked from completing and claiming the Recipe from reward. Effect: Revives the selected character, restoring 1,200 HP.

2. Jade Parcels

This 4-star recipe was one of the first top-rated dishes discovered at the start of the game. It quickly became a favourite among players due to its simplicity and use of basic ingredients. People enjoy using this dish while playing Genshin Impact.

click to enlarge + 2 Jade Parcels

Ingredients: Cabbage x2, Ham x1, Jueyun Chili x2, Lotus Head x3.

Cabbage x2, Ham x1, Jueyun Chili x2, Lotus Head x3. Location: Unlocked by participating in the “ Cooking Shodown ” side quest with Xiangling .

Unlocked by participating in the “ ” side quest with . Effect: Increases every party member’s ATK by 272 and Crit Rate by 8% for 300 seconds.

1. Adeptus Temptation

The first item on the list is extremely popular for good reason. It's the only 5-star food in the game and not only increases your party's attack but also their Crit Rate. It's like a massive upgrade for your team. Due to its incredible effects, this dish is likely one of the most popular and well-liked power-up food buffs in Genshin Impact. People can't get enough of its benefits!

Ingredients: Crab x3, Shrimp Meat x3, Matsutake x3, Ham x4.

Crab x3, Shrimp Meat x3, Matsutake x3, Ham x4. Location: Inside a chest located on top of Qingyun Peak , the chest appears after completing the “ 3 Divine Birds ” quest.

Inside a chest located on top of , the chest appears after completing the “ ” quest. Effect: Increases every party member’s ATK by 316 and Crit rate by 10% for 300 seconds.

We hope our list of the top 5 best food buffs will help you decide what to cook next time you're in-game! Related to this, have a look at all the character special dishes and food in Genshin Impact.

