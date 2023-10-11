Genshin Impact Charlotte Materials Pre-Farming Guide

Just before her highly anticipated banner debut in Version 4.2, the Ascension and Talent materials for the tenacious Steambird journalist, Charlotte, have been leaked! Charlotte was first introduced during the Genshin 3.7 Livestream, where she took on the role of the lead NPC for the version’s main event, the King of Invokations Grand Prix TCG tournament.

The Genshin Impact community admires Charlotte’s innate investigative nature and her fervent pursuit of the truth, even when she sometimes employs unorthodox tactics to extract newsworthy information! Among the 18 new Fontaine characters, Charlotte stands out with unique gameplay centred around her camera, making her a unit that many can't wait to recruit.

For those eager to start gathering Ascension and Talent Materials in anticipation of Charlotte’s banner release, we have you covered with our comprehensive Charlotte pre-farming guide here!

Charlotte release date

As per leaks shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Charlotte will be a 4-star Cryo Catalyst unit. Her gameplay involves snapping her camera to deliver quick bursts of Cryo attacks, making her one of the most unique characters in the current roster of Genshin Impact.

You'll have the opportunity to welcome the voracious reporter Charlotte to your roster in Version 4.2, on 8 November 2023. It is most likely that Charlotte will share the same banner with the 5-star Hydro Archon, Furina, as a 4-star unit.

Charlotte Ascension materials

While some of Charlotte's materials are locked behind the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 update, there are still plenty of other materials you can get a head start on!

Varunada Lazurite

As is customary for the Cryo units of Genshin Impact, Wriothesley requires Shivada Lazurite crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Shivada Lazurite crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, or the Icewind Suite (Coppelius). Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Cryo crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Genshin Impact Shivada Lazurite Ascension Material Stones for Cryo Characters in Genshin Impact

In order to fully ascend Charlotte, you will need to farm the following:

Shivada Lazurite Sliver x1

Shivada Lazurite Fragments x9

Shivada Lazurite Chunks x9

Shivada Lazurite Gemstones x6

Clockwork Meka drops

The Clockwork Meka are the common enemies of Fontaine. They can be found patrolling the offshore and underwater regions of Fontaine. Abundant in number, you can come across numerous Clockwork Meka scattered throughout the already accessible areas of Fontaine.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Meshing Gears dropped by Clockwork Meka, new common enemies of Fontaine

To reach level 90 with Charlotte, make sure to accrue the following:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gears x30

Artificed Dynamic Gear x36

Experimental Field Generator drop: Tubion Device

The Tubion Device is a material dropped by a Fontainian World Boss known as the Experimental Field Generator, located in the southern part of the Fontaine Research Institute region. The Tubion Device takes on the appearance of a mechanical gear with a central rotating ring.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Blednayaleaks Tubion Device

Experimental Field Generator made its debut in the Version 4.1 update.

In order to fully ascend Charlotte, you will need to acquire 46 Tubion Devices

Learn everything you need to know about the 4.1 boss in our Experimental Field Generator boss guide here, including its location, how to beat it, and best team comps.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse

Beryl Conch

The Beryl Conch is Charlotte’s local speciality Ascension material. Despite the name, this blue conch-like structure is not a shell, but pure condensed elemental energy.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse

You can only harvest the Beryl Conch by diving under the waters of Fontaine! They are mostly concentrated in the Court of Fontaine region.

To fully ascend Charlotte, you will need to collect 168 Beryl Conch There is currently a total of 99 Beryl Conch in Fontaine that respawn every 48 hours



click to enlarge + 8 Credit: Teyvat Interactive Map

Charlotte Talent materials

Again, Clockwork Meka drops must be obtained to raise Charlotte’s Talent levels. To level Charlotte’s Talents to the max, you'll require the following quantities:

Meshing Gear x18

Mechanical Spur Gears x66

Artificed Dynamic Gear x93

Pale Forgotten Glory: Justice Series

The Genshin Impact 4.0 update introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Pale Forgotten Glory domain, offering players the chance to obtain the Jusice Talent Book for Charlotte. Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Salacia Plain.

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse Pale Forgotten Glory location

Pale Forgotten Glory is situated underwater, to the south of Fontaine's Salacia Plain. Justice Series books can be obtained in the Pale Forgotten Glory on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

To max Charlotte's Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Books:

Teachings of Justice x9

Guides to Justice x63

Philosophies of Justice x114

Trounce Domain: Unknown

Charlotte's Trounce Domain boss drop remains undisclosed. We will update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!

That was everything you needed to know to kickstart your Ascension and Talent material reserves for Charlotte!

Interested in learning more about Steambird's star reporter, Charlotte? We've got you covered. Learn all about her character in our Charlotte guide here, including her role in the lore, voice actors, official character design, and more!

click to enlarge + 8 Credit: HoYoverse

Additionally, Version 4.1 Phase 2 is finally here! Feel free to dive right into our comprehensive Version 4.1 summary, and our guide on all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.1. We have also gathered all available information regarding the upcoming Version 4.2 update, including release date, potential banners, and more!

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.