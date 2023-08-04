Upgrades Coming to Party Setup Screen in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine

Another important update the Genshin Impact developers announced in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine live stream on August 4 is s revamped Party Setup Screen. Players have criticized it for being outdated compared to the game's other parts.

On the other hand, players praised the party selection screen in Honkai: Star Rail. It was an improvement with better angles and presentation. The Genshin Impact community now have an opportunity to enjoy an upgraded Party Setup Screen.

Let’s dive into the details.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine comes with an upgraded Party Setup Screen

Apart from a new multi-layered map, the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update provides an upgraded Party Setup Screen. It will have a livelier look. The designers created the entrance and exit animations for every character. It means every character will have his(her) unique animations in the Party Setup Screen.

Upon joining the party, each character will have a special entrance animation. Players will also be able to see their characteristic poses when switching their positions in the Party Setup. Furthermore, there will be different backgrounds in the Party Setup Screen. The background will change according to the locations where Travelers enter the Party Setup Screen.

click to enlarge The background will change according to the locations where Travelers enter the Party Setup Screen

We can say that Raiden Shogun’s effects are quite cool. The Genshin Impact community will be happy because HoYoverse didn’t abandon its fundamental aspects of the game in favour of prioritizing new content.

Now, you probably wonder how many backgrounds will be included. That’ll be up to Travelers to discover following the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update. Let’s remind you that the 4.0 update should be launched around August 16.

Interested in learning more about upcoming QoL changes to Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Check out our rundown of the recent Genshin Impact Fontaine Developers Discussion, covering all five major changes.

Loading...

Version 4.0 is just on the horizon, bringing a wealth of exciting new content and, of course, a parade of enticing character banners. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!

Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!