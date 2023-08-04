Multi-Layered Map Arrives in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine

The players of Genshin Impact will have an opportunity to enjoy a new multi-layered map. The latest Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update is coming in the second half of August, and in the live stream that we watched on August 4, the developers discussed new features, characters, etc.

Genshin players were frustrated with the lack of a quality map. This would assist them in navigating through the confusing multi-layered terrain of Sumeru. Now, the devs confirmed that the Multi-Layered Map will be officially available after the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update. The Travelers will have a better understanding of the terrain, and their exploration will be easier.

Let’s have a look at the details.

Multi-Layered Map comes to Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine

The Multi-Layered Map will be up and running in Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine and will definitely improve players’ exploration experience. It enables Travelers to check specific areas by switching to different map layers. When Travelers enter a multi-layered area, the mini-map will automatically switch to the multi-layered mode.

click to enlarge Multi-layered map will help Travelers to explore with ease

When players return to the regular open-world map of Teyvat, the mini-map will return to its regular look. Additionally, upon selecting a location on a different map layer, the corresponding map layer will be displayed automatically. When Travelers open the multi-layered map, the sub-icon of the map pins for the same layer will also be highlighted. It is a very convenient design.

This useful feat will be available not only for new areas of Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine. The developers also upgraded the multi-layered map for areas introduced in the previous versions in order to facilitate players’ exploration. That means in places like the Mausoleum of King Deshret or Araumi, we will be able to enjoy the multi-layered map after the Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine update.

Interested in learning more about upcoming QoL changes to Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Check out our rundown of the recent Genshin Impact Fontaine Developers Discussion, covering all five major changes.

Loading...

Version 4.0 is just on the horizon, bringing a wealth of exciting new content and, of course, a parade of enticing character banners. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about Fontaine? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!

Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings with our Fontaine character banner schedule here!