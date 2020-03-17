PlayStation 5 COUNTDOWN: System architecture, Specs, blog, updates, reveal, news, & more

Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite World Cup 2020: Clix Player Profile; Earnings, Past Events, & more

One of the most popular player’s in the world is looking to further his competitive success this year!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 17, 2020
fortnite world cup clix 2020

With the recent announcement of the next wave of the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS), many fans are expecting a 2020 World Cup announcement sometime soon.

One of last year’s most popular players during the qualifiers was Clix, the young phenom has risen to become a sensation on Twitch.

Let’s dive into Clix’s history and take a glance at his future in competitive Fortnite!

NOW WATCH BELOW: Keep up to date with all the latest Fortnite news!
Contents hide
1 History
2 Past Events
3 Fortnite World Cup 2020

History

Clix Fortnite World Cup 2020
SENSATION – Clix is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers!

Cody “Clix” Conrod is a 15-year-old competitive Fortnite player currently playing for Misfits Gaming. He has been the focal point of their Fortnite roster for quite some time now.

Little is known about Clix’s competitive gaming history before Fortnite, however he has risen to become one of the household names in the Battle Royale community.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile

On any given night Clix will average anywhere from 5,000 to 15,000 viewers on his Twitch channel. He is also well known for his “wager box fights”.

Past Events

Misfits welcome Clix fortnite world cup 2020
STAR – Clix is the standout player on the Misfits roster

Clix’s popularity can be best attributed to his performance and hype behind the Fortnite World Cup 2019. Qualifying for both the solo and duo portion of the event, there was a lot of excitement was around the young player.

At the Fortnite World Cup, Clix placed 35 in the duo portion with his partner Sceptic; and placed 18 in the solo part of the event. The latter was a massive milestone for the young player, as he has one of the most exciting solo playstyles we have seen.

READ MORE: Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos!

To this day, Clix has earned $234,325.00 according to esportsearnings.com; a lot of this is from the world cup. Although Clix has placed rather well in the two FNCS events since!

Fortnite World Cup 2020

Sym and Clix
DUO – Clix and Symfuhny pair up for Fortnite matches often

With the current round of FNCS set to be duos, it all but confirms the game modes for this year’s Fortnite World Cup. With duos looking likely yet again, Clix and his new duo partner, Blakefps, look to be one of the safest bets to qualify.

Besides the World Cup, expect Clix to continue streaming on Twitch and hosing his weekly wager box fight matches. Which has become one of his most requested games, peaking at over 20,000 viewers when he hosts these!

