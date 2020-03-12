Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! – Bugha, Benjy, Tfue and More!

Find out who’s pairing together for the next wave of FNCS! North America set to win?!

This past week, Epic Games announced the next wave of competitive events coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.

The new tournament is long-awaited as it has been nearly three months since the last wave of FNCS.

The new event which has been confirmed to be duos is set to kick off in the coming weeks; we will once again get to witness players from all over the world battle it out!

Let’s take a look at all the confirmed duos ahead of the new event!

North America East

STREAMER REGION? – Many have pointed towards NAE as the best region!

The most populated region in North America also has some of the most prominent players such as Fortnite World Cup solo winner Bugha and popular streamer Tfue.

The region also has some of the best duos in the world and they have already made their announcement!

In the days leading up to the FNCS announcement, the region was having nightly practice matches. Many of these duos are expected to stick in the coming weeks so check them out below!

Chap and MRKN AV

72hrs and Vivid

Clix and Blakefps

Highsky and Commandent

Zayt and Saf

Ceice and Bizzle

Elevate and ClarityG

Tfue and Scoped

Bugha and Stretch

Cloud and Thwifo

Calc and Mackwood

Dubs and Megga

Ronaldo and Xxif

Nate Hill and Funk

Cizlucky and LazarP

Nanolite and ?

We’ll be updating this list as more duos get confirmed ahead of the event!

Europe

DOMINANCE – Who will prevail out of reach region?

Some would argue that the EU region is still the best in the world; with a younger demographic they have some of the best players in the world. Some of these seem all but locked in for the grand finals.

Check out the confirmed list of EU that we know of thus far!

Benjyfishy and Mongraal

CRR and mitr0

Aqua and Stompy

Airwaks and NikoF

Kinnstaar and Nayte

TSM Crue and Chapix

LZR Wolfiez LetShe

MCES Andilex Orkh

LeStream Skite and LeStream Vato

Tschinken and Wave Pusher

Gambit Letw1k3 and Kiryache

Gambit Toose and Gambit Fwexy

BadSniper and Oslo

Belaeu and Lareez

Mexe and Verox

Wakie and Znappy

Zion and Itemm

Th0masHD and Trippernn

Motor and Tohaj

Rojo and Boyer

Scolleh and Saevid

Merijn and Jaspayy

COOLER 4zr and COOLER Noward

Like the other regions, we will be updating this list as we learn about more duos!

North American West

WEST COAST BEST COAST? – Does NAW deserve a higher prize pool?

The west coast of North America was among some of the best players at the recent Fortnite World Cup. Although they have the placements to back it up; they have a subpar prize pool compared to other regions.

Check out some of the duos confirmed from the NAW region!

Arkham and Falconer

Riversan and ?

Psalm and ?

Aydan and ?

Check back for more information regarding NAW as we do not know much yet!