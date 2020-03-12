Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! – Bugha, Benjy, Tfue and More!
Find out who’s pairing together for the next wave of FNCS! North America set to win?!
This past week, Epic Games announced the next wave of competitive events coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2.
The new tournament is long-awaited as it has been nearly three months since the last wave of FNCS.
The new event which has been confirmed to be duos is set to kick off in the coming weeks; we will once again get to witness players from all over the world battle it out!
Let’s take a look at all the confirmed duos ahead of the new event!
North America East
The most populated region in North America also has some of the most prominent players such as Fortnite World Cup solo winner Bugha and popular streamer Tfue.
The region also has some of the best duos in the world and they have already made their announcement!
In the days leading up to the FNCS announcement, the region was having nightly practice matches. Many of these duos are expected to stick in the coming weeks so check them out below!
- Chap and MRKN AV
- 72hrs and Vivid
- Clix and Blakefps
- Highsky and Commandent
- Zayt and Saf
- Ceice and Bizzle
- Elevate and ClarityG
- Tfue and Scoped
- Bugha and Stretch
- Cloud and Thwifo
- Calc and Mackwood
- Dubs and Megga
- Ronaldo and Xxif
- Nate Hill and Funk
- Cizlucky and LazarP
- Nanolite and ?
We’ll be updating this list as more duos get confirmed ahead of the event!
Europe
Some would argue that the EU region is still the best in the world; with a younger demographic they have some of the best players in the world. Some of these seem all but locked in for the grand finals.
Check out the confirmed list of EU that we know of thus far!
- Benjyfishy and Mongraal
- CRR and mitr0
- Aqua and Stompy
- Airwaks and NikoF
- Kinnstaar and Nayte
- TSM Crue and Chapix
- LZR Wolfiez LetShe
- MCES Andilex Orkh
- LeStream Skite and LeStream Vato
- Tschinken and Wave Pusher
- Gambit Letw1k3 and Kiryache
- Gambit Toose and Gambit Fwexy
- BadSniper and Oslo
- Belaeu and Lareez
- Mexe and Verox
- Wakie and Znappy
- Zion and Itemm
- Th0masHD and Trippernn
- Motor and Tohaj
- Rojo and Boyer
- Scolleh and Saevid
- Merijn and Jaspayy
- COOLER 4zr and COOLER Noward
Like the other regions, we will be updating this list as we learn about more duos!
North American West
The west coast of North America was among some of the best players at the recent Fortnite World Cup. Although they have the placements to back it up; they have a subpar prize pool compared to other regions.
Check out some of the duos confirmed from the NAW region!
- Arkham and Falconer
- Riversan and ?
- Psalm and ?
- Aydan and ?
Check back for more information regarding NAW as we do not know much yet!