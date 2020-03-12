Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

Fortnite World Cup 2020: MrSavage Player Profile: Background, Earnings, & more

The newly signed member of 100 Thieves is making a case for the world’s best solo player!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Mar 12, 2020
fortnite world cup mr savage

It is unknown what Epic Games has in store for us with this year’s Fortnite World Cup.

Players all over the world are itching for some sort of competition.

With the recent announcement of delaying tournaments until they can fix the online servers; players such as MrSavage will have to wait a bit longer.

The recent victor of Dreamhack Anaheim; MrSavage has risen to become one of the most popular players in the world.

Let’s take a look at MrSavage’s career to this date, and what we can expect going forward!

Background

Mr Savage
FRESH INK: MrSavage recently signed a deal with 100 Thieves

Martin “MrSavage” Foss Andersen is a 15-year-old competitive Fortnite player who now plays for 100 Thieves.

Many fans will know him from his time playing on NRG and alongside Benjyfishy as his duo partner.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Date, Venue, Qualification

One of the more popular Fortnite players in the world, MrSavage has established a large Twitch fan base and Twitter following.

Past Events

mrsavage wins dreamhack anaheim 1024x576 1
WINNER – MrSavage dominated Dreamhack Anaheim

One of the most accomplished players from the European region, MrSavage most recently won the Dreamhack Anaheim solo tournament. Dominating the field, he capped off his impressive run with a nine elimination final game to seal the deal.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Bugha Player Profile

Besides his recent victory at Dreamhack, MrSavage also qualified for the solo and duo portion of last year’s Fortnite World Cup. At the World Cup he placed 29 in the solo competition and alongside his duo partner Benjyfishy, they placed 14 in duos!

To this date, MrSavage has earned $185,378.67 according to esportsearnings.com. Unfortunately, he no longer duos with Benjyfishy, he has played in all the FNCS tournaments from past seasons and looks to further propel his solo game.

READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Mongraal Player Profile – Is he competing?

Fortnite World Cup 2020

Savage
DYNAMIC DUO – This duo was one of the fan favorites at last year’s World Cup!

Although we do not have official confirmation of the Fortnite World Cup 2020 yet, it is safe to say it is coming, it is just a matter of when.

If one of the game modes is solos, MrSavage appears to be a lock for week one qualification after his impressive solo display at Dreamhack.

READ MORE: Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 2: Start Date, New Weapons

For now, be sure to tune into MrSavage’s stream to learn some tips and tricks from one of the world’s best!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

