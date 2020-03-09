Fortnite: FNCS Duos ANNOUNCED – Prize Pool, Start Date, Game Modes, Format, World Cup & more

The latest competitive event has finally been announced! Here’s what you need to know.

Amid the on-going wait for the Fortnite World Cup 2020; Epic Games has gone ahead and announced the next wave of competitive Fortnite events.

The announcement does not come as a surprise, as with the recent attention towards Call of Duty’s newest battle royale; Epic Games had to steal the spotlight back.

Let’s check out all the information we know about the next round of the Fortnite Championship Series!

DUOS – We all saw duos being the game mode right?

After some heavy speculation that the next competitive event would be duos due to the only arena game mode being duos; we got our confirmation in the announcement blog.

Duos will be the primary game mode for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2’s wave of the Fortnite Championship Series!

The event is going to kick off in the coming weeks; with the blog post detailing that the event will officially commence on March 20!

SCHEDULE – This is the full list of start times of the Fortnite Champions Series

Before the event takes place, they are hosting a warmup event this coming weekend from March 14-15; this will not count towards future events!

Format

HIGH SCORING – Who do you think will come out on top in your region?

Similar to other Fortnite Championship Series events, this one will have weekly competitions; where players from different regions all over the world will battle it out over the course of the weekend.

At the end of each weekend, the top-scoring duos from each region will automatically secure their spot in the Grand Final!

Epic Games did not go into detail about how many duos from reach weekend will book their spot in the finals; but going off previous seasons, we can expect anywhere form 8-10!

There were also some rules beforehand that players need to take into consideration when picking their duo.

” In this season of FNCS, there will be two tournament tracks: one for players on PC, and one for players on console and mobile. Each track will have equal prizing and their own champions. Keep in mind, and this is mission critical, your Duos partner needs to be in the same platform group. This means that PC players cannot partner with console and mobile players. “

Looking Ahead

WORLD CUP? – There were some hints towards future events in the blog post!

Detailed at the bottom of the blog post regarding the new FNCS; Epic Games is not going to stop with this event for competitive events for 2020.

“In addition to the new Season, expect to hear more from us soon on our evolving 2020 competitive roadmap.”

So, over the course of this seasons FNCS, be on the lookout for more announcements and even one for the Fortnite World Cup 2020!

Prize Pool

HIGH ROLLER – Europe once again has the most prize money

