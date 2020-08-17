Fortnite Server Locations 2020! - What this Means for You, How to Benefit, Issues and More!

We have an updated list of server locations for Fortnite!

You'd be surprised how much the location of the server affects your in-game experience.

Here we cover everything you need to know, as well as a few ways to lower your Ping in Fortnite!

Server Locations

Below we've listed all the locations of the Fortnite Servers:

Ohio, USA

Virginia, USA

California, USA

Oregon, USA

London, UK

Ireland

Canada

Australia

Tokyo, Japan

South Korea

Osaka, Japan

Mumbai, India

Singapore

Frankfurt, Germany

Paris, France

Sao Paulo, Brazil

READ MORE: *UPDATED* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Best Leaked Skins! – Shark Week, Mariana, Seeker, Deo, and More!

You may not realise how much the location of each server affects your game of Fortnite.

What This Means for You

The further away from a server you are, the higher your "Ping" is.

AQUAMAN - Have you unlocked the Season 3 Aquaman skin?

Your Ping is the amount of time it takes to send and recieve data from the server. This means any action you have will not take place until the ping time is complete.

Having lower ping is prefered as you can be more accurate and responsive against enemies.

READ MORE: *NEW* Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 LEAKS: Wolverine Skin? Latest News, Rumors, Battle Pass, Skins, Map Updates, And More

In a game like Fortnite, having a lower Ping gives you a massive advantage, so you'll want to make sure you have the lowest ping possible.

How to lower your Ping

There are a few ways to lower your ping, some harder than others.

JOYRIDE - Jump into Fortnite now and try out the new cars!

Realistically, all you can do without moving location is to ensure you receive the best internet possible.

You can also use a wired connection (Ethernet) to get the best ping, rather than using Wifi.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Trailer: Leaked Trailer, Rumors, Start Date, Details and More!

You can also move closer to one of the Fortnite Servers, but that's a big commitment if you don't plan on making Fortnite a career.