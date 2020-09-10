[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Patch V14.10 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons, New POI, Iron Man, Stark Industries, Hero Skin, and More!

The first patch of the brand new season is finally here! Here’s all the new changes you may have missed!

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min by Nick Farrell Sep 10, 2020
V1410 Patch Notes

Fortnite has released the first major patch of Chapter 2 Season 4 this morning.

Although we do not get weekly patches anymore, this one is jammed full of content.

With more exciting changes looming, there is a lot to catch up with.

Here’s the full patch notes!

Contents hide
1 Full Patch Notes
2 Iron Man POI
3 Mythic Weapons
4 Become A Hero

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Full Patch Notes

In classic Epic Games fashion, they have not provide detailed patch notes!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Visit The Weather Station As Storm

However, the night before the update went live, they sent out some minor patch notes to creators.

Thanks to claystehling we are able to see all of them.

Check out all the details below.

Patch Noters 1
WOW – It’s coming!

Iron Man POI

The first note of the patch notes appears to be a reference to the brand new POI at the center of the map.

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: Week Three XP Coins Locations

Epic has noted “Explore the R&D Lab and Battle Bus chop shop”

We will have to see how massive this POI is tomorrow.

Mythic Weapons

Leaked sometime ago by HYPEX, we knew we were going to get brand new Mythic Weapons at some point.

But, we did not know when they would be coming.

Abilities min 1
WOW – So many!

Now, according to the notes it appears Iron Man’s and Thor’s are coming to the game.

“The Stark Industries Update assembles more powers. Check out Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, and more.”

CLICK HERE TO SHOP FOR V-BUCKS!

Become A Hero

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this update is a brand new skin coming to the item shop.

It appears players will be able to fully customize their own super hero skin!

READ MORE: Fortnite: How To Rescue Sapling Groot From Holly Hedges Nursery

T010M90DGBT U010X921EMB cf087f69dbed 512 min

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon