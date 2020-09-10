Fortnite Patch V14.10 – Patch Notes, New Mythic Weapons, New POI, Iron Man, Stark Industries, Hero Skin, and More!

The first patch of the brand new season is finally here! Here’s all the new changes you may have missed!

Fortnite has released the first major patch of Chapter 2 Season 4 this morning.

Although we do not get weekly patches anymore, this one is jammed full of content.

With more exciting changes looming, there is a lot to catch up with.

Here’s the full patch notes!

Full Patch Notes

In classic Epic Games fashion, they have not provide detailed patch notes!

However, the night before the update went live, they sent out some minor patch notes to creators.

Thanks to claystehling we are able to see all of them.

Check out all the details below.

WOW – It’s coming!

Iron Man POI

The first note of the patch notes appears to be a reference to the brand new POI at the center of the map.

Epic has noted “Explore the R&D Lab and Battle Bus chop shop”

We will have to see how massive this POI is tomorrow.

Mythic Weapons

Leaked sometime ago by HYPEX, we knew we were going to get brand new Mythic Weapons at some point.

But, we did not know when they would be coming.

WOW – So many!

Now, according to the notes it appears Iron Man’s and Thor’s are coming to the game.

“The Stark Industries Update assembles more powers. Check out Thor’s Mjolnir Strike, Iron Man’s Repulsor Gauntlets, and more.”

Become A Hero

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of this update is a brand new skin coming to the item shop.

It appears players will be able to fully customize their own super hero skin!

