Fortnite: How To Voice Chat On The Nintendo Switch!

With the recent delay of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, players all over the world are having to pass time in Fortnite

The anticipation for the next season has been at an all-time and it is no better time to be a console gamer.

Switch Fortnite players are a large part of the player base, but if you are new to the scene it may be confusing how to chat with your friends.

Let's take you through how to do so!

App

Communicating on the Nintendo Switch can be a difficult feat for new players, as you cannot actually do it through the Switch itself!

Instead, you are going to want to head to your respective mobile device app store. Whether it is the iOS store or the Google Play Store does not matter.

Once you are there you are going to want to search for the Nintendo Switch App, it will probably be one of the first ones to appear.

ON THE GO - What do you think of Nintendo's online app?

Once you have downloaded the app, you will have to sign in and connect your Switch Online account to the app.

Certain games will require you to launch the game then log into the app so you can communicate with your friends.

However, Fortnite is one of the few games that offers an alternative method!

Fortnite

Epic Games has decided to opt-out of the Nintendo Switch Online App in order for players to communicate with their friends.

Instead, all players have to do is plug their audio device into the port on top of the Switch or Switch Lite.

SWITCH - Do you play on the Switch?

Then, all they have to do is adjust the audio levels within the in-game settings. There is no need to tinker around with the app, as Epic has made it easier for players to communicate!

