Fortnite: How to Set Up Crossplay for Xbox One – Epic Games Account, Xbox Series X, Cross-Gen & More

Setting up crossplay has never been simple, so we’ve created this guide to take you through the steps!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has been delayed until early June, much to the dismay of the game’s massive fanbase.

However, you’ll be able to play as normal up to the newly-established launch date of Season 3!

Continue reading for all the steps to set up crossplay on your Xbox device.

Enable Crossplay for Xbox

First things first – you can only play cross-platform with people that you’re friends with on your Epic account.

BETTER TOGETHER: Why fight it when things could be far more inclusive?

This, of course, is different from your PS4 or Xbox One friend list, so head over to EpicGames.com and make an account.

READ MORE: Our Fortnite Next-Gen Wishlist

If you have played on PC or mobile, you’ll already have one of these.

Next, download the Epic Launcher, open it and log into your account.

Click the silhouette in the top right corner and enter your friend’s Epic email address or username and hit OK.

Now, when you click the silhouette you’ll be able to see all of your friends – simply highlight the name and select ‘join party’ to enter their lobby.

Set Up Crossplay for PS4

The process to set up crossplay on PS4 differs slightly from the process for Xbox, but we’ve created a guide for this too!

Head on over to our ‘Set Up Crossplay for PS4‘ article for all of the steps.

Cross-Gen?

Having been confirmed during Epic Games’ stint at Summer Games Fest, Fortnite has been confirmed to appear on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

NEW HORIZONS: We’re hoping to see cross-generation play implemented for Fortnite by the end of the year

We haven’t heard much about cross-gen play between the consoles so far, but with it very much in the conversation in the build-up to next-gen’s launch, anything is possible.

There will also be dedicated servers for the next-gen consoles, to remove any competitive advantage from normal lobbies.

READ MORE: Can you play Fortnite on Nintendo Switch Lite?