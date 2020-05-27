Fortnite: How to Set Up Crossplay for PS4 – Epic Games Account, Next-Gen, Cross-Gen & More

Setting up crossplay for your PS4 is a simple process, but you’ll need to follow a bunch of steps to get there!

In early March 2019, Sony finally announced that PlayStation gamers can play Fortnite will their friends on all different platforms.

However, they failed to mention that the process to enable crossplay is slightly tedious – but fear not, as we’re here to show you how.

Continue reading for all the steps to follow, as well as an update on cross-generation play.

How to set up Crossplay for PS4

First things first, open Fortnite on your PS4.

Go into Battle Royale as you normally would, and press the ‘Options’ button on the controller to bring up the menu.

Select ‘Epic Friends’ from this menu, and then select the silhouette with a plus sign next to it at the top.

At this point, you’ll have to enter your friends’ Epic Games account usernames.

We repeat, not their PSN name, nor Xbox Live ID, or anything else.

For crossplay to work, you have to enter your friends’ Epic Games account username.

When you’ve done this, select ‘Add Epic Friend’.

When they accept the invitation, you will be able to use the ‘Party Finder’ to use crossplay!

Will Fortnite be on PS5?

It was officially confirmed a while ago that Fortnite is coming to Next-Gen devices!

Confirmed during Epic Games’ stint at Summer Games Fest, the world’s biggest battle royale game will appear on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

We haven’t heard anything about cross-gen play yet, but expect an update as we approach next-gen’s launch window!

