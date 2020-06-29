Fortnite Holly Hedges Guide: Week 2 Challenges, Location, Tips, Loot, Skins & More

Holly Hedges has managed to survive the canonical flood between seasons, but what has changed?

We’re finally in our second week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and this means that a bunch of new challenges have just released.

Some of the challenges require accuracy and competence with your weapons, while others are just a bit of fun.

Continue below for everything we know about the latest challenges, as well as our location guide for one of last season’s survivors: Holly Hedges.

Week 2 Challenges

Fortnite is back with its second week of challenges as players continue to explore the newly waterlogged map.

The list is here, so you can check it out below:

Use Ziplines at The Authority (0/8)

Search Chests or Ammo Boxes at Holly Hedges (0/7)

(0/7) Find Deadpool floaties at The Yacht (0/3)

Score a goal on the soccer pitch at Pleasant Park (0/1)

Eliminations at Lazy Lake (0/3)

Headshot Henchmen at The Fortilla (0/20)

Gather or Consume Foraged Items at The Orchard (0/5)

Some of the old locations have remained, now drenched in water, while others new zones have emerged from the chaos, littered with henchmen.

Continue below as we cover everything you need to know about Holly Hedges.

Holly Hedges

Holly Hedges challenges are amongst the easier ones to complete on this week’s list.

BEFORE THE STORM: Holly hedges was looking a lot more connected before it ended up in the drink

Located on the west side of the newly waterlogged map, Holly Hedges is one of the few locations to remain from last Season.

That said, it has received a considerable makeover since the new season has started and a massive flood changed everthing.

Here, you’ll be able to find out the best landing spots, loot and cover, so what are you waiting for?

Points of Interest

Holly Hedges is a location where the best loot can be found in central positions, rather than dotted around the edges.

While each house in the proximity offers fairly standard loot, the ideal spot to drop in is on the central Garden Centre building.

Within these walls, you’ll find plenty of weapon spawns, and a chest in the north-west corner.

The building immediately to the south of the Garden Centre (surrounded by hedges) offers plenty of loot for players that are scared of an early exit.

Best Cover from Enemies

The hedges dotted around the location are ideal for tucking behind.

That said, you’ll want to be careful when crossing the street since you’re at the mercy of any number snipers lurking in the area.

Best Loot Spots

There’s an average of around 10 loot spawns per building at Holly Hedges – hard to believe, right!

You can find up to 13 chest spawns and 64 pieces of loot on the floor, so its a good spot for filling up your inventory.

