Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 The Yacht: Location Guide, Tips, Deadpool Floaties, Weekly Challenges

You’ll only need to find and search for three Deadpool floaties, so it won’t be a long visit!

The new season of Fortnite has brought a host of new changes to the Map, as well as improvements to weapons, gameplay and more!

The addition of the Season 3 battle pass brings a whole host of new cosmetics.

But before we get into that and the latest challenges, we’re going to give you the latest rundown of the Yacht

The Yacht

The Yacht can be seen at the most northern-point of the new map.

LIFE ON THE WATER: Detached from much of the action in the battle Royale, The Yacht is still a lively spot!

The Yacht itself is divided into the main body of the old yacht (where you can find the remains of the dance floor) and other smaller areas attached to it.

You can land anywhere on The Yacht if you’re there to search for the Deadpool floaties, but keep your wits about you!

This area is full of good loot, so there will be an abundance of great players looking for a fight player.

Due to being on the outskirts of the map, The Yacht is usually one of the first areas to become lost in the storm, so you’ll want to keep your visit brief regardless of your ability.

Ever-Changing Map

Fortnite‘s ever-changing map is expected to start showing changes soon, having been confirmed by Epic.

ITS ALIVEEEE: What will the receding water expose?

Many of the locations that players have learned to love are now entirely submerged, but we can expect some surprises as the season progresses.

Latest Challenges

As usual, a new season brings with it new challenges!

VARIANT: Once you’ve earned the Aquaman skin, you can even unlock the variant!

And this time around, it’s Aquaman that will be linked with thelatest season and its theme.

To unlock this skin, you’ll need to complete five challenges, released on a weekly basis with the fifth and final one arriving on 16 July.

Good luck and be safe!

