Fortnite Season 2: Leaked Weapons Coming Soon! New Assault Rifle, Shotgun, and More!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 has been out for over two weeks now, the revamped season has implemented a whole ample amount of changes especially with the V12.10 patch.

The latest patch introduced the new Proximity Mines, which have been quite the experience thus far.

Along with this new item, data miners have appeared to uncover some new weapons! Let's check them out!

Scoped AR

LOCKED IN - This will be the third scoped rifle in the game.

The Scoped Assualt Rifle was once one of the most popular weapons in Fortnite; it was rather common during past seasons and was removed not too long ago.

When it was last in the game, it only had the common, uncommon and rare variants which were not that strong compared to other rifles.

Found in the data miners by HYPEX, it appears that the rifle is once again making a comeback into the Fortnite loot pool.

This time it seems to be getting an epic and legendary variant as well! We do not know much about how much damage the two new rifles will have or really any details!

However, going off the images HYPEX has provided above; it appears that the legendary variant is a lot different than the epic one.

Some fans have even indicated that this could be a thermal scope on it! We will have to wait and see when they release into Fortnite.

Heavy Shotgun

RETURN OF THE SHOTGUN - Wonder if this shotgun will take over the meta once again!

Another shotgun that was unveiled in the game files was the Heavy Shotgun well sort of; according to HYPEX it appears the gun is "a work in progress".

The full details of what this means are unknown as of now, but perhaps it will come out in a patch or two but not the next one!

For those who do not know, the Heavy Shotgun was once one of the more popular weapons in Fortnite; more so during the Season 5-6 days.

Since it has made subtle appearances within the game for special LTM's, but it has never been the same.

It is also an unknown entity about the damage of the Heavy Shotgun; if it is the same as it once was, expect decent damage but not anything special.

It does, however, have a much more significant fire rate than the Pump Shotgun though!