Call of Duty Warzone: Battle royale, release date, update, map, gameplay, trailer & everything there is to know
Battle royale is coming to CoD. Here is everything to expect in the exciting new game mode.
Although we’re still waiting for official confirmation about Call of Duty: Warzone, the name for Modern Warfare’s Battle Royale, that hasn’t stopped leaks and rumours hitting the internet.
We were expecting an announcement tomorrow, but new leaked gameplay could indicate it comes today in time to play tomorrow.
YouTuber Chaos Silencer accidentally made new footage available listing plenty of details on the new mode.
We’ve got everything you need to know about the Modern Warfare Battle Royale right here.
Release date
The Battle Royale, also known as Call of Duty: Warzone, has still yet to be confirmed as an official game mode, so the release date is still unknown.
VGC has reported that “studio sources” have confirmed that a release date in early March is likely.
READ MORE: Fortnite World Cup 2020: Start date, venue, how to enter & more
That means they are running out of time!
Off the back off this, most are theorising that 10 March is the likely release date, with an announcement being imminent.
It seems a bit close to the release of Season 2, but who is going to complain about new content!
Gameplay
Reddit user Nateberg3 recently shared a video of the Modern Warfare Battle Royale map; in which he shows the map and confirms the existence of a Battle Royale mode after experiencing a glitch in Spec Ops.
Nateberf3’s video displays him high above a massive landscape thanks to an in-game error with a Spec Ops mission.
The map is believed to be made up of Spec Ops locations and Ground War maps found in the multiplayer mode (such as Port of Verdansk).
READ MORE: PUBG Mobile Season 12: Royale Pass, start date & more
Here are some other gameplay mechanics you can expect to find:
- Players have the ability to mark Vehicles, Locations, Items, Enemies, and Dangerous Locations
- Altitude meter shows how fast you drop – you can cancel parachuting
- The Jump Master of a Squad can select a deployment point prior to the match start
- If the Jump Master chooses to discard the role, any player can become it
- Rarities: White, Green, Blue, Purple, Gold
- All Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Field Upgrades, and Killstreaks from Multiplayer
READ MORE: Everything there is to know about F1 2020
- Custom Classes will be added including perks and killstreaks
- Gas Mask, Vests, Helmets, Bandages, Ammo, Backpacks, Portable Defibrillator, and Plunder
- Supply Crates contain potentially valuable equipment or items
- Will feature multiplayer weapons in the Battle Royale Mode
- Supposedly 35 locations to visit and many will be locations from the spec ops mode, as well as past maps and campaign missions
- The map is surrounded by collapsing Radioactive ash
- When downed and having a pistol, you will go into last stand. Upon killing an enemy in last stand, you will be revived
- HUD shows gun fire
- The tactical map shows circle timer and Gulag Matches
- Players can ping locations