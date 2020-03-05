Relicta: Head to the moon in this puzzle-based adventure

Fortnite Season 12

Fortnite Week 3 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, TNTina, overtime challenges and more!

Week 3 challenges are going to be tough! Here’s our guide on how to master Fortnite!

Nick Farrell Mar 5, 2020
fortnite week 3 challenges

Similar to last week, Fortnite Season 2 Chapter 2 will see a load of challenges dropping.

So what can we expect? Here we go through what we know so far, from release date and time to Overtime challenges and more.

Check out this week’s challenges below!

Week 3/4 – TNTina!

TNTina
BOOM – TNTina can be found at the Rig POI!

If you go into the battle pass menu on Fortnite’s home screen, you will be able to open a door that says “Agents”.

On this screen you will be able to check out all the battle pass skins, as well there are timers next to each of them.

These countdowns indicate when the Agent is going to get their set of challenges!

Challenges

Oil Rig
HOME BASE – We can expect a lot of these challenges will be centered around the Rig!

The full list of challenges has now been revealed! Check them out below!

  • Eliminate players using explosives (5)
  • Search Chest at Holly Hedges or Retail Row (10)
  • Destroy structures with Propane Tanks (10)
  • Catch Air with a Motorboat (5)
  • Visit different Landmarks (15)
  • Use Upgrade Bench to sidegrade a weapon (3)
  • Deal damage to Bosses (500)
  • Land at The Rig, Hydro 16, and Logjam Woodworks (1)
  • Destroy Sentry Cameras or Sentry Turrets (5)
  • Eliminate players without using shield or healing items in between eliminations (2)

Rewards

Styles TNTina
CHOICE – Which one will you choose!
Credit

At the end of the two weeks of challenges, we will be able to choose one of TNTina’s two styles, Ghost or Shadow!

Season 2 – Week 2 Challenges

  • Find SHADOW Safe Houses (0/1)
  • Hide in Secret Passages in different matches (0/3)
  • Eliminate players using a Shotgun (0/3)
  • Carry a Knocked opponent 50m (0/50)
  • Deal damage to players from below (0/250)
  • Open Chests locked by an ID Scanner (0/3)
  • Shakedown Knocked Henchmen in different matches (0/3)
  • Eliminate players at Craggy Cliffes or Weeping Woods (0/3)
  • Deal damage with Shotguns to players while in the air (0/200)
  • Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, and 300 metal (0/3)

Along with two weeks of challenges, which had a lot more variety then previous seasons; if you complete enough of these challenges you will get some wicked rewards!

Since the first set of challenges was all about Brutus (one of the battle pass skins), the end reward for the two weeks was the ability to unlock his Shadow or Ghost style!

