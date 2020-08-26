[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Fortnite Season 14

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Downtime Confirmed: When Is It? Time Revealed and More!

When will the game offline in preparation for the new season? Here’s what we know!

Nick Farrell by Nick Farrell Aug 26, 2020
Downtime

With less than 24 hours until the release of Chapter 2 Season 4, the anticipation is in the air.

We’ve finally gotten an official announcement from Epic themselves regarding the downtime.

So, when will the game go down to upload the new patch?

CLICK HERE TO BUY FORTNITE V-BUCKS!

Downtime Announced

We can assume that the downtime for Chapter 2 Season 4 will be quite early in the morning.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 downtime announcement
BREAK TIME: You’ll have some downtime before the next Fortnite season is live

READ MORE: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Patch Notes

In previous seasons it has always happened around the following times:

  • 2:00-4:00 am EST
  • 7:00-9:00 am EST
  • 11:00 pm – 1:00 am PST

READ MORE: How to Download Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4!

Nick Farrell

Written by Nick Farrell

Full-time student studying Communications with a minor in Business at the Memorial University. Contact: [email protected]

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon