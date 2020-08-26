Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Downtime Confirmed: When Is It? Time Revealed and More!
When will the game offline in preparation for the new season? Here’s what we know!
With less than 24 hours until the release of Chapter 2 Season 4, the anticipation is in the air.
We’ve finally gotten an official announcement from Epic themselves regarding the downtime.
So, when will the game go down to upload the new patch?
Downtime Announced
We can assume that the downtime for Chapter 2 Season 4 will be quite early in the morning.
In previous seasons it has always happened around the following times:
- 2:00-4:00 am EST
- 7:00-9:00 am EST
- 11:00 pm – 1:00 am PST
