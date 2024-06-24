New Fortnite Reload Game Mode, Weapons and Map Explained

Fortnite doesn’t release new game modes very often, but when it does, it’s always an event, and the new Fortnite Reload mode is no different. The mode is inspired by Fortnite’s past, using weapons and locations from previous seasons, including the incredibly popular Tilted Towers.

The game mode goes back to old, celebrates old features, and uses the visuals Fortnite used years ago. On top of that, Reload follows different rules and is structured differently from the traditional Battle Royale format, although players can still choose between build or no-build.

Fortnite Reload Format Explained

The new mode promotes being super aggressive, with automatic respawns and unlimited respawns as long as one squad member is still alive. There are 40 players in 10 squads of four, so the mode is much smaller than the traditional Battle Royale— all of this takes place on a much smaller map.

Once a player is downed, a reboot timer begins for 30 seconds; however, if a member of your squad gets someone down in that time, it will be shortened, once again pushing players to be more aggressive with their play. As the match progresses, reboots will stop, and the game will become more like the traditional game mode until the last squad is standing. The mode also has its own umbrella.

Fortnite Reload Map and All Locations

The Reload map is smaller than the usual map, which is why there are only 40 players in this mode. However, it features many iconic locations from previous iterations and looks completely different from the current iteration.

Below are all the locations that can currently be found on the map:

Dusty Docks

Lazy Laps

Lil'Loot Lake

Lone Lodge

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Sandy Sheets

Snobby Shoals

Tilted Towers

Fortnite Reload Weapons

Reload brings back classic locations and some of the weapons from old seasons. Here is every weapon currently in the mode:

Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Crash Pad Jr

Foundation’s MK-Seven AR (Mythic)

Grappler

Gunnar’s Stinger SMG (Mythic)

Hammer Assault Rifle

Hand Cannon

Heavy Assault Rifle

Heavy Shotgun (OG version)

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun

Heisted Blink Mag SMG

Heisted Breacher Shotgun

Heisted Explosive AR

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG

Hunting Rifle

Infantry Rifle

Jules’ Grappler (Mythic)

Lever Action

Midas’ Drum Gun (Mythic)

Mythic Goldfish

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug & Burst AR (Mythic)

Pistol

Pump Shotgun

Ranger Shotgun

Revolver

Rocket Launcher

Shockwave Grenade

Skye’s AR (Mythic)

Slone’s Burst AR (Mythic)

Stinger SMG

Submachine Gun

Tac Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

That's all there is to know about the new game mode in Fortnite. For more guides, check out our homepage, where we've already covered how to unlock Magneto, all weekly challenges, and more.