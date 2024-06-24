New Fortnite Reload Game Mode, Weapons and Map Explained

Fortnite doesn’t release new game modes very often, but when it does, it’s always an event, and the new Fortnite Reload mode is no different. The mode is inspired by Fortnite’s past, using weapons and locations from previous seasons, including the incredibly popular Tilted Towers.
The game mode goes back to old, celebrates old features, and uses the visuals Fortnite used years ago. On top of that, Reload follows different rules and is structured differently from the traditional Battle Royale format, although players can still choose between build or no-build.
Fortnite Reload Format Explained
The new mode promotes being super aggressive, with automatic respawns and unlimited respawns as long as one squad member is still alive. There are 40 players in 10 squads of four, so the mode is much smaller than the traditional Battle Royale— all of this takes place on a much smaller map.
Once a player is downed, a reboot timer begins for 30 seconds; however, if a member of your squad gets someone down in that time, it will be shortened, once again pushing players to be more aggressive with their play. As the match progresses, reboots will stop, and the game will become more like the traditional game mode until the last squad is standing. The mode also has its own umbrella.
Fortnite Reload Map and All Locations
The Reload map is smaller than the usual map, which is why there are only 40 players in this mode. However, it features many iconic locations from previous iterations and looks completely different from the current iteration.
Below are all the locations that can currently be found on the map:
- Dusty Docks
- Lazy Laps
- Lil'Loot Lake
- Lone Lodge
- Pleasant Park
- Retail Row
- Sandy Sheets
- Snobby Shoals
- Tilted Towers
Fortnite Reload Weapons
Reload brings back classic locations and some of the weapons from old seasons. Here is every weapon currently in the mode:
- Assault Rifle
- Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle
- Crash Pad Jr
- Foundation’s MK-Seven AR (Mythic)
- Grappler
- Gunnar’s Stinger SMG (Mythic)
- Hammer Assault Rifle
- Hand Cannon
- Heavy Assault Rifle
- Heavy Shotgun (OG version)
- Heisted Accelerant Shotgun
- Heisted Blink Mag SMG
- Heisted Breacher Shotgun
- Heisted Explosive AR
- Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG
- Hunting Rifle
- Infantry Rifle
- Jules’ Grappler (Mythic)
- Lever Action
- Midas’ Drum Gun (Mythic)
- Mythic Goldfish
- Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug & Burst AR (Mythic)
- Pistol
- Pump Shotgun
- Ranger Shotgun
- Revolver
- Rocket Launcher
- Shockwave Grenade
- Skye’s AR (Mythic)
- Slone’s Burst AR (Mythic)
- Stinger SMG
- Submachine Gun
- Tac Shotgun
- Tactical Submachine Gun
That's all there is to know about the new game mode in Fortnite. For more guides, check out our homepage, where we've already covered how to unlock Magneto, all weekly challenges, and more.
