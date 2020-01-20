Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2: Map Changes leaked? – Locations, Leaks, Changes and more!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is finally winding down, the first season on the new Fortnite map has been on-going for a record amount of time now.

It has now almost been four months since the release of Chapter 2 Season 1, due to some unknown delays.

With any new season usually come one or two map changes, depending on how crazy Epic Games are feeling.

Let’s go over everything we know about the possible map changes coming to Fortnite!

New POI’s?

BACK AT IT – The new Season will bring some BIG changes

Pretty much every season of Fortnite has introduced some sort of new POI, whether it is the aftermath of a destroyed POI or a brand new one.

Little is known about the season-ending event right now, a lot of fans have speculated that the “Chaos Agent” is developing a plan to unleash some sort of monster upon the map.

Be sure to be on the lookout for potential chaos happening on the map in the coming weeks, this could be the start of a brand new POI!

Any Guesses?

BIG CHANGES – The bottom right of the map is most likely to be affected!

It is hard to say right now where the map changes could come. However, if we were to guess where we could see some possible changes, it would probably be somewhere in the bottom right of the map.

This area is where the landmark location “Cape Cod” is located. A lot of speculation has been around the Visitor who infamously caused “The End” event is located here.

Perhaps we will see some sort of massive building or destruction of surrounding mountains?