Fortnite: Valentine’s Event 2020 – Share The Love? What Can We Expect From This Year’s event? – Leaks, News, Rumours!

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1 is finally in the home stretch for the new season, with just over a month to go until we reach the end, Fortnite players have a lot to look forward too.

Although the current season isn’t expected to end until February 15, 2020, there is still plenty of events left this season.

One of the looming occasions coming up is Valentine’s Day, in a day filled with love, Epic Games is always known for giving us some sort of event.

Last year we had the ‘Share The Love Event’ which was filled with free rewards and even had a competitive side to it.

So with this in mind, what can we expect from this year’s event?

Dates?

Last year Epic Games ran the Share The Love Event from February 8 until February 27.

This is around the same length that the Winterfest 2019 challenges were this past holiday season so expect around the same for Share The Love this year.

One aspect to take into consideration is the season end date, perhaps the new season will not matter for the event but we have to consider the theory that the event this year could start earlier than expected.

Rewards?

Of course, with any event, Epic Games releases one of the best aspects of these events is rewards.

During Winterfest 2019, we were given an excessive amount of free rewards to open during the duration of the event.

From free cosmetics, gliders, weapon wraps and music packs, they really spoiled us for this event.

Last year they rewarded us a set of Overtime Challenges, which gave us variations of some of the battle pass skins.

This is pretty standard for any season so we can fully expect these challenges to arrive.

Other than that, it is hard to say what Epic Games will throw our way; maybe we will see some the same variety of rewards this coming event?

Competitive

Winter Royal 2019 was technically apart of Winterfest 2019, so we can sort of expect another event this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

However, with the leaks regarding the next FNCS starting soon, maybe we will see some sort of competitive event towards the back half of the event.

Last year these were the guidelines for the Share The Love competitive event:

“Announcing the “Share the Love” Competitive Series. We will run several placement matches on the weekend of February 9 and 10, placing top performers directly into the higher divisions based on their performance. Some new features in the tournament system will be used during the “Share the Love” Competitive Series with more unlocking with the v7.40 update.

Players will unlock the next division by earning a pin during any daily session. Players who manage to earn a pin during a Champion Division session will unlock access to the Champion Division Finals to take place February 23 and 24.”

So maybe we will get some sort of weekend cash cup style of event like we have been receiving in the past!