Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Release Date Confirmed by EPIC Games! Leaks, Teaser, news!

Epic Games has finally come out with an official release date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2!

Epic decided to blank out part of the message teasing big changes!

The below statement was just released by Epic Games!

Hey Fortnite Community,

Beginning with the release of the 11.50 update in early February, Fortnite will be moving to Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics engine. At launch, the goal is to ensure that Fortnite still feels like Fortnite.

Along the way there will be some bumps, so we’re starting tests with a small group of players. We’ll also closely monitor feedback and make improvements over time.

With the addition of the 11.50 update, Chapter 2 – Season 2 is now expected to launch Thursday, February 20. Chapter 2 – Season 2 will feature BLANK with multiple BLANK We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet…

Before the Season ends, we’ll have additional Overtime Challenges and a new two-week event. Stay tuned to Fortnite social channels for more details!

SHOCK – What could the new secrets be?

Speculation has already begun online about what the update could be!

What do you want to see?