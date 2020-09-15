[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
FIFA 21

FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Premier League XI – De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Fernandes & more

As EA continue to release ratings for the new game, we take a look at the best players England has to offer.

by Mark Pangalos Sep 15, 2020
fifa 21 premier league xi robertson 1

EA continue to release the FIFA 21 ratings, but who makes the best Premier League XI in this year’s game?

Alisson (OVR 90)

alisson fifa 21

I net, Premier League champion Alisson is the outstanding goalkeeper in the league.

Alisson’s 91 positioning and 89 reflexes will be key in one vs one scenarios in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87)

Trent FIFA 21

At right-back, we have Liverpool’s local golden boy, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has received an upgrade by 4 OVR ratings this year, with an increase to 87 passing, as EA appreciates the ability of the 21 year old, by rewarding him with 93 crossing.

Virgil Van Dijk (OVR 90)

Virgil Van Dijk FIFA 21

In at right centre-back, we have Liverpool’s giant at the back, Virgil Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is the highest rated centre back on the game, with an incredible 93 standing tackle and 92 strength, he will be a very tough man to beat.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87)

Laporte 1

At left centre-back, we have our first non-Liverpool player, Manchester City‘s Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman’s 88 defending makes him one of the best technical defenders in FIFA 21.

Andy Robertson (OVR 87)

Robertson

At left back, who else but the no-nonsense Scotsman, Andy Robertson.

The superb all round nature of Robertson’s card means he’ll be a sought after man, strong linking to the likes on Van Dijk in FUT.

N’Golo Kanté (OVR 88)

NGolo Kante FIFA 21 379x500 1

Despite having an injury-ridden season, N’golo Kanté is still recognised as one of the best central midfielders in the league.

The French World Cup winner will never run out of energy in the middle of the park, with an unbelievable 96 stamina.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

Kevin De Bruyne FIFA 21

In the heart of midfield, we have City’s Belgian superstar, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne possess outstanding passing stats, including 94 crossing, 94 short passing and 93 long passing.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

Bruno Fernandes FIFA 21

To complete a phenomenal midfield trio, we have Manchester United‘s new Midfield maestro, Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno could be your reliable man from the spot, with an impressive 91 penalties.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

Mo Salah FIFA 21

On the right side of the attack, of course, it’s Mo Salah.

The Egyptian will be electric in this year’s FIFA, with 94 acceleration and 92 sprint speed.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

FIFA 21 Sergio Aguero

Up front, it’s the Argentine goal machine Sergio Aguero.

City’s record breaker may lack a bit of pace this year, but his 94 positioning and 94 finishing is sure to make up for that.

Sadio Mané (OVR 90)

Sadio Mane FIFA 21 1

Forming part of a frightening front three is Liverpool’s Senegalese superstar, Sadio Mané.

Mané’s 93 agility and 91 dribbling, along with 4 star skill moves will make him very enjoyable to use in FIFA 21.

Written by Mark Pangalos

