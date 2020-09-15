FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Premier League XI – De Bruyne, Van Dijk, Fernandes & more

As EA continue to release ratings for the new game, we take a look at the best players England has to offer.

EA continue to release the FIFA 21 ratings, but who makes the best Premier League XI in this year’s game?

Alisson (OVR 90)

I net, Premier League champion Alisson is the outstanding goalkeeper in the league.

Alisson’s 91 positioning and 89 reflexes will be key in one vs one scenarios in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (OVR 87)

At right-back, we have Liverpool’s local golden boy, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent has received an upgrade by 4 OVR ratings this year, with an increase to 87 passing, as EA appreciates the ability of the 21 year old, by rewarding him with 93 crossing.

Virgil Van Dijk (OVR 90)

In at right centre-back, we have Liverpool’s giant at the back, Virgil Van Dijk.

Van Dijk is the highest rated centre back on the game, with an incredible 93 standing tackle and 92 strength, he will be a very tough man to beat.

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87)

At left centre-back, we have our first non-Liverpool player, Manchester City‘s Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman’s 88 defending makes him one of the best technical defenders in FIFA 21.

Andy Robertson (OVR 87)

At left back, who else but the no-nonsense Scotsman, Andy Robertson.

The superb all round nature of Robertson’s card means he’ll be a sought after man, strong linking to the likes on Van Dijk in FUT.

N’Golo Kanté (OVR 88)

Despite having an injury-ridden season, N’golo Kanté is still recognised as one of the best central midfielders in the league.

The French World Cup winner will never run out of energy in the middle of the park, with an unbelievable 96 stamina.

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91)

In the heart of midfield, we have City’s Belgian superstar, Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne possess outstanding passing stats, including 94 crossing, 94 short passing and 93 long passing.

Bruno Fernandes (OVR 87)

To complete a phenomenal midfield trio, we have Manchester United‘s new Midfield maestro, Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno could be your reliable man from the spot, with an impressive 91 penalties.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90)

On the right side of the attack, of course, it’s Mo Salah.

The Egyptian will be electric in this year’s FIFA, with 94 acceleration and 92 sprint speed.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89)

Up front, it’s the Argentine goal machine Sergio Aguero.

City’s record breaker may lack a bit of pace this year, but his 94 positioning and 94 finishing is sure to make up for that.

Sadio Mané (OVR 90)

Forming part of a frightening front three is Liverpool’s Senegalese superstar, Sadio Mané.

Mané’s 93 agility and 91 dribbling, along with 4 star skill moves will make him very enjoyable to use in FIFA 21.

