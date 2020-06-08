FIFA 21 Ratings: Manchester City Predictions – De Bruyne, Aguero & more

How will Pep Guardiola’s side respond after Liverpool’s dominance this year?

The Premier League season is set to resume next week with Man City taking on Arsenal in their first game back.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been blown away by Liverpool this year, but which of their players deserve new ratings on FIFA 21?

Kevin De Bruyne (OVR 91 → 91)

The Premier League’s assist king.

Belgian superstar Kevin De Bruyne has been sensational once more and deserves to be rated among the best players in the world.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 → 89)

Fast and direct, Raheem Sterling is one of the world’s top wingers.

Sterling has progressed massively under Pep Guardiola, increasing his goal output to make him a top player.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 → 89)

The highest scoring foreign player in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero is lethal in front of goal, but it will take a special season to bump his rating into the 90s.

Ederson (OVR 88 → 88)

Ederson has endured some moments of madness this season.

Still one of the league’s best, Ederson’s 88 OVR should remain in tact when FIFA 21 is released.

Bernardo Silva (OVR 87 → 87)

One of the hardest working wingers around.

With David Silva almost certainly departing at the end of the season, could we see Bernardo Silva deployed in a more central role?

Aymeric Laporte (OVR 87 → 87)

Sorely missed when he is unavailable for City.

Frenchman Aymeric Laporte has the potential to be one of the top centre backs in the world if he can stay fit.

Riyad Mahrez (OVR 84 → 86)

Algerian star Riyad Mahrez enjoyed has enjoyed his best season in a City shirt to date.

Mahrez has seven goals and ten assists in the league to date and has tormented many a full back this season.

Leroy Sane (OVR 86 → 86)

Injury has ravaged Leroy Sane’s season.

The German winger is still heavily linked to Bayern, however fans will just be eager to see him back in action after such a long lay off.

Rodri (OVR 85 → 85)

An impressive first season in England for Rodri.

Without pulling up any trees, Rodri showed he has the physicality as well as the ability to succeed in the Premier League.

Ilkay Gundogan (OVR 84 → 84)

Never the star, but a key man in City’s midfield.

With such top players around him, Ilkay Gundogan goes about his work with class, and chips in with a goal or two as well!

