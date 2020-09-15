FIFA 21 Ratings: Best Bundesliga XI – Lewandowski, Kimmich, Sancho & more

With a league containing the champions of Europe, who are the best players Germany has to offer?

EA has revealed loads of ratings ahead of FIFA 21, but who are the best players from the Bundesliga?

Check out below the Best Bundesliga XI on FIFA 21.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

After a superb season, it is no surprise that Manuel Neuer remains the top keeper in Germany.

With a slight boost to his rating, Neuer’s 89 OVR puts him among the best goalkeepers on FIFA 21.

Thomas Meunier (OVR 81)

Belgian defender Thomas Meunier has made the switch from PSG to Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Standing at 6’4”, Meunier is not your typical fullback, however he is certainly effective at both ends of the pitch!

Mats Hummels (OVR 86)

Borussia Dortmund centre back Mats Hummels has been one of Europe’s top centre backs for nearly a decade.

Not the quickest, Hummels makes up for a lack of pace with a great reading of the game.

David Alaba (OVR 84)

The emergence of Alphonso Davies has seen David Alaba shift into a central role.

The versatile Austrian has performed superbly alongside Jerome Boateng and is now the Bundesliga’s second-best CB on FIFA 21.

Alphonso Davies (OVR 81)

Canadian star Alphonso Davies is the left back in the Best Bundesliga XI on FIFA 21.

Dubbed the ‘Bayern roadrunner’ by Thomas Muller, Davies’ pace is frightening! An 81 OVR is a massive increase from FIFA 20, but some fans still think its not enough.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

Joshua Kimmich has become one of the top midfielders in world football.

The versatile German international is rated 88 on FIFA 21 after helping Bayern lift the Champions League trophy.

Jadon Sancho (OVR 87)

England superstar Jadon Sancho had a phenomenal season in 2019/20.

Having contributed 34 goals in the Bundesliga last season, Sancho has been rewarded with an 87 OVR on FIFA 21.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

A true Bayern legend.

Having contributed 26 assists across all competitions last season, an 86 OVR seems a bit harsh on Muller!

Marco Reus (OVR 85)

Injury has always hampered Marco Reus, but he returned to action with a goal in his first match of this season.

Despite yet another drop to his OVR, Reus is still one of the Bundesliga’s best players on FIFA 21.

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

We can’t wait to see Leroy Sane back in action this season.

Bayern’s new arrival missed most of last season through injury, but he will now play as part of the most potent attacks in Europe.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

The deadliest striker in world football right now.

Robert Lewandowski’s goal scoring exploits last season fired Bayern to the treble. The Polish forward is among the elite players on FIFA 21 with a massive 91 OVR.

