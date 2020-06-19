FIFA 21 Xbox One vs Xbox Series X: Free Upgrade, Graphics, Gameplay, Compatibility, Release Date, Next Gen & more

What will the differences be on FIFA when the Next Gen consoles are released later this year?

FIFA 21 has stolen the day from EA Play by revealing some huge news concerning current and next gen consoles.

While fans were stuck with the decision of either upgrading consoles immediately or playing the newest FIFA game on current gen consoles, that decision has been made much easier. So whether you intend to play FIFA 21 on Xbox One or on Xbox Series X, you’ll be covered.

Let’s go over this huge reveal and what it means for FIFA 21 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

Free Upgrade to Next Gen

DUAL ENTITLEMENT- Fans won’t have to choose between purchasing FIFA 21 for current or next gen consoles thanks to dual entitlement

It has officially been announced that purchasing FIFA 21 on PS4 and Xbox One before FIFA 22 is released will earn you a free upgrade to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game. This is called dual entitlement.

This solution solves a huge issue for gamers stuck choosing between immediately jumping to next gen and playing the game on current gen consoles instead.

Graphics

The graphics will undoubtedly be better on the Next Gen consoles.

One of the main selling points of the new consoles is the improved graphic capability, so you would be disappointed if the game looked the same as on the Xbox One.

CRISP! The graphics on FIFA 21 should be insane.

However, that is not to say the graphics will not be excellent on Xbox One too.

EA improves on its graphics year on year so the game on your current console should still look incredible.

Gameplay

The gameplay in any FIFA game is crucial.

Last year, certain aspects of the game such as set pieces and drop back defending drew criticism from the FIFA community.

Whatever changes EA make for FIFA 21, expect the gameplay to be similar on both Xbox One and Series X.

It is unlikely that the gameplay will be massively different on the consoles, although the Xbox Series X may run just that little bit smoother as it is a more powerful console.

Cross-Platform

More and more games are enabling cross-platform compatibility in their online game modes.

So far, FIFA has not, however EA has announced its first cross-platform compatible game in Need for Speed Heat.

TEAMWORK! Will we be able to play cross-platform in online game modes?

Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs are two game modes that could massively benefit from cross-platform play.

The FUT Transfer Market is an area that could prove tricky, with prices varying on each console, but fingers crossed EA make it happen!

Backward Compatibility

Xbox claim that Xbox Series X will be their most compatible console to date.

Players were able to play their favourite Xbox 360 games on their Xbox One, and this will be no different when the Xbox Series X is released.

Xbox have also stated that games from previous consoles will run even better on the new console!

This should mean that you only need to buy FIFA 21 once, even if you do purchase the Xbox Series X later in the year.

EA usually release their new FIFA games on the final Friday of September, so expect FIFA 21 on Friday, 25 September 2020.

As the Next Gen consoles will not be released yet, this date will only be for Xbox One and not the Xbox Series X.

