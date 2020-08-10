FIFA 21: FUT Co-Op Friendlies limited to random opponents

Looking to settle a 2 on 2 FIFA dispute in this year’s game? You’ll have to take it to a real pitch instead.

EA are answering any and all questions on FUT in FIFA 21 at the FIFA Direct Twitter Account.

One of the most controversial answers of the Q&A so far relates to Co-Op Friendlies in FUT. It confirms that players will be limited to random online opponents, with no opportunity to invite other squads directly.

NO DICE: You won’t get the chance to settle 2 on 2 grudge matches in FUT 21 Co-Op Friendlies

This will limit the ability to play Co-Op friendlies with friends, somethings fans were hoping for to settle FIFA disputes in a new fun game type.

You’ll still be able to join with your friend and take on the online world, you just won’t be able to choose and invite your opponents.

