FIFA 21 Backwards Compatibility Explained: PS5, Xbox Series X, Dual Entitlement, and more

We breakdown what the feature is, and importantly, how it works with EA’s upcoming football title.

With FIFA 21 being announced for a fair few platforms, we’re here to cut through the noise and fill you in on just how backwards compatibility comes into play with the title.

Keep reading to find out more.

FIFA 21 Backwards Compatibility Explained

First off, let’s quickly go into what backwards compatibility is.

If a console has backwards compatibility, it means that it can be compatible with older tech.

For example, in the case of an Xbox Series X, it will reportedly have backwards compatibility with many Xbox One titles.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Xbox One vs. Xbox Series X

That means that an Xbox One disc will work on an Xbox Series X console. So if you buy FIFA 21 for Xbox One, you’ll be able to play it on Xbox Series X.

The Xbox, in general, has been seemingly designed with backwards compatibility in mind. The details surrounding the PS5′s backwards compatibility with older games on PS4 are still yet to be fully confirmed.

What about downloads?

Here’s where things get a little simpler, in some ways…

Xbox Series X will have a feature called Smart Delivery. In short, if you download a game on Xbox One, it will be linked to your account and ready to play on Xbox Series X, should you upgrade.

This feature stops players from buying the game twice.

GREAT TOUCH: Pay once, and enjoy forever!

There is still seemingly no confirmation of PS5 having smart delivery in the same way as Xbox Series X, at the time of writing.

However, with all that being said, in the case of FIFA 21, backwards compatibility and smart delivery are somewhat of a non-issue.

Enter EA’s Dual Entitlement scheme.

Dual Entitlement

This scheme allows PS4 and Xbox One owners, who have purchased FIFA 21 to get a free upgrade to the next-gen version.

SWEET RELIEF! A free upgrade awaits, should you switch over to next-gen

This means that you’ll be able to play the best version of FIFA 21, for free!

Not only that, but your Volta progress continues on as well. What a win!

Pre-order

Pre-orders for FIFA 21 are officially open – head over to our Pre-order and Editions guide so you can pick the right one for you.

There are some great in-game bonuses to be had when pre-ordering FIFA 21, including 3 days early access, rare cards and more.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Pre-order and Editions Guide