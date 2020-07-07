FIFA 20 Update: New Ultimate Team TIFO features tribute to former QPR player

The Kiyan Prince Foundation has done incredible work since his tragic death in 2006.

A big FIFA update has dropped today, and within that update there is a tribute to the late QPR academy star, Kiyan Prince.

The promising young striker was tragically stabbed to death by a fellow school pupil back in 2006 after he had tried to separate a fight between two students. He was just 15-years-old.

The Kiyan Prince Foundation was set up by his father, Mark, with the aim of educating young students of the dangers of urban violence, it is going strong to this day, some 14-years after Kiyans death.

FIFA have today announced that they will be adding a TIFO into Ultimate Team that will pay tribute to the talented youngster.

How to unlock the Kiyan Prince Foundation TIFO:

You can unlock the TIFO in-game by completing three very simple tasks:

Score 3 – Score 3 goals in any FUT game mode using Forwards

Reward – One Kiyan Prince Foundation Kit

Reward – One Kiyan Prince Foundation Kit Assist 4 – Assist 4 goals in any FUT game mode

Reward – 200 XP

Reward – 200 XP Play 3 – Play 3 matches in any FUT game mode

Reward – 200 XP

GROUP REWARD: One Kiyan Prince Foundation TIFO

A heartwarming tribute

The tribute to Prince stretches further than just a TIFO, with the Kiyan Prince Foundation kit reminiscent of the 2005/06 QPR home strip, the strip that Kiyan wore for the academy in his final season.

A tifo of Kiyan Prince, a @QPR Academy player who was fatally stabbed while preventing the bullying of another boy in 2006, will be available in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team to help raise awareness for @TheKPF.



Players wearing the 'Prince' name on their shirts will also be included. ???? pic.twitter.com/I754LkfgdO — COPA90 (@Copa90) July 7, 2020

Should you wear that kit you will notice that each player on your team will have their surname replaced with ‘Prince’ another nice touch in tribute to the talented young striker.

You can also opt to play your games at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium if you wish after Loftus Road was renamed in Kiyan’s honour ahead of the 2019/20 campaign. The stadium is a silver-rated card available on the Ultimate Team market.

