BREAKING* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #19 LIVE on PC – New Special Quality Filter for FUT & more issues resolved

EA has released yet another patch and this time it includes a brand new feature for Ultimate Team!

EA is back with yet another FIFA 20 patch just three weeks after Title Update #18 gave us a deep dive into the FIFA 20 game data centers.

Title Update #19 is now live on PC and revolves around FUT – keep reading for the full patch notes.

The following patch notes are for Title Update #19, sourced from fifaforums.

The patch is now available on PC and will come to consoles soon.

Ultimate Team

The new patch is focused solely on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Made the following FUT changes:

Added the Special Quality Filter, a new feature that will be activated through a server release at a later date and time

The Special Quality Filter enables players to search for the exact Player Item rarity

The Special Quality Filter is available in the Transfer Market, and in the Club tab of the Squad screen

The Special Quality Filter can be accessed by hovering over the Quality tile when performing a search, followed by pressing your controller’s confirmation button Known Issue: The Special Quality Filter incorrectly displays an option to search for Silver FUT Champions Items, an Item rarity that is not present in-game



JUST IN TIME: The new Special Quality Filter has been introduced just months before the release of FIFA 21

Addressed the following FUT issue:

When selecting one of the first 7 Player Items in the search results, the Compare Price function on the Transfer Market was only displaying 1 page of Player Items.

