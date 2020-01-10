BREAKING* FIFA 20 Player of the Month (POTM): Alexander-Arnold claims December award – Rating, SBC & more

Liverpool have been a class above the rest in the Premier League so far this season – we’re at the halfway point in the season and the Merseyside team are yet to be beaten!

They currently sit 13 points above second place Leicester, with a massive goal difference of 35. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been one of Liverpool’s most important players, as his combination of attacking and defensive prowess epitomises the modern wing back.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the young Englishman has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) for December.

December saw Liverpool win five from five games, besting second place Leicester 4-0!

Alexander-Arnold contributed three assists and a goal over the month, as well as keeping three clean sheets – a worthy POTM winner!

ENGLISH TALENT: Trent Alexander-Arnold is presented with the Premier League Player of the Month for November

His boosted POTM card is reflective of the young defender’s form, with a boost from his base rating of 83 to a massive 88 overall.

90 passing, 85 defending and 85 passing make for a devastating right back, and is an accurate representation of Alexander-Arnold’s all-round talent.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: All confirmed transfers & predictions

Most of you will want to get your hands on Alexander-Arnold’s boosted card and we don’t blame you – EA have now tweeted confirming that the SBC for the defender’s special card will arrive on Monday.

GET GRAFTING: FIFA gamers will have to wait until Monday 13th January to redeem this POTM card

This POTM award tops off a great week for Alexander-Arnold as he was also named in FIFA 20’s Team of the Year (TOTY) squad and was awarded a 95 rated card.

