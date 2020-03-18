FIFA 20: TOTW Moments Gareth Bale Review – Stats, price, positioning, squad links & more

This old-school version of the Welsh star has found it’s way to FIFA 20, but is he worth investing in?

We have a whole new set of cards to contend with!

With a whole host of leagues all over the world currently suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak, EA have had to come up with an alternative to the traditional Team of the Week.

Their answer? Team of the Week Moments. In short, TOTW Moments is a recurring program that will be based entirely on a historical TOTW release from past FUT titles.

You can learn all about it here.

The new initiative started today and whilst he may not be the highest rated card in the team, the position change Gareth Bale has certainly caught the eye.

Here’s everything you need to know about that CF Bale card.

CLICK HERE TO FIND THE BEST GAMING DEALS AND ALL THE INFO ON THE NEXT-GEN CONSOLES!

Bale in-game stats and analysis

He has had some tough times at Real Madrid in the past twelve months, but there’s no denying Bales talent and as this card shows, he has the ability to play through the middle, as well as out-wide.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Boys in Green SBC Player Picks

His pace is going to be the first thing that catches the eye. With 90 acceleration and 92 sprint speed he’s certainly not going to be slow off the mark. His 82 strength is going to come in very handy when going shoulder-to-shoulder with any defenders.

As a CF rather than a winger, it’s important that he has the ability to finish when in front of goal. 84 finishing isn’t amazing but it could certainly be worse, his 87 composure will help him keep his cool when one-on-one.

With 91-rated long shots and high overalls in all of the passing stats – notably his 92 curve and 88 crossing – it might be worth considering playing Bale as a CAM rather than a traditional CF.

Bale’s Best Position & Role

Well as we’ve just alluded to already, Bale doesn’t have the greatest finishing stats, so whilst it may be tempting to play him as an out-and-out striker, we’d recommend holding back.

READ MORE: The Top 10 young Left Backs (LB & LWB) to buy in FIFA 20 Career Mode

Those impressive passing and dribbling stats mean that a role as a CF or even a CAM would be better for Bale, maybe even a right sided CAM in a 4-2-3-1 formation due to those high crossing stats.

RAINBOW! You can build a colourful team around this Bale card.

Being a Welshman playing in the Spanish league means that green links are few and far between for Bale, but thankfully, there’s a plethora of talent available for both club and country.

Playing him as a right-sided CAM in this 4-2-3-1 formations means that there is three players directly linked to Bale. Sitting behind him in the CDM role we have gone for 91-rated Future Stars Valverde, his card is simply incredible and that 89 passing will help when trying to find Bale down that right flank.

In the central CAM role we have gone for 91-rated Shapeshifters Marcelo, again for obvious reasons. Dribbling and passing are the two main stats for the Brazilian and with decent defending stats, he can drop deeper and help see out those tough games.

Finally, upfront we’ve gone for 92-rated Prime Moments Rush. Obviously all these cards are geared towards building the best possible team and there is lower-rated, cheaper versions of the Welsh legend avaliable.

Bale’s Price

Let’s be honest, he was never going to bet cheap. At time of writing, Bale is currently trading for in excess of 800,000 coins on both PS4 and Xbox One.

READ MORE: FIFA 21 Predicted Ratings

That price is likely to drop a little once the hype dies down, but don’t expect it to drop too much.

Is he worth it?

There’s no denying that it’s a good card and with the position change he becomes far more attractive to any potential buyers, but 800k seems a bit excessive when you consider the other CF/ST options available in the league.

TOTAL OVERALL RATING – 8/10