FIFA 20: TOTW Moments SUSPENDED

EA’s replacement promo has been suspended, but which squad would be perfect to mark a return?

TOTW Moments has been suspended in place of Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF), so there is no squad arriving this week.

Thankfully, there’s a load more TOTSSF content arriving this week, which you can read more about here.

TOTW 26 from FIFA 18

If TOTW Moments is ever to return we think EA will opt for FIFA 18 this week and bring back the TOTW 26 from the title.

GUESS WHO’S BACK: We think TOTW 26 from FIFA 18 might return this week

There are a few notable youngsters from this old TOTW that have developed into top players, so their returning cards could be special.

It’s also worth noting that Franck Ribery would return with his first In-Form of FIFA 20, which would be a nice tribute to the Frenchman’s amazing career.

Let’s hope this TOTW returns, as it would welcome in some amazing new cards – check out what they might look like below.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – TM 91)

Paulo Dybala hit some seriously good form this season, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists across 24 Serie A appearances.

As a result, the Argentinian already has two In-Form cards in FIFA 20, so his TOTW Moments card would be rated at 91 overall and see Dybala return to his central attacking position.

Marco Verratti (OVR 86 – TM 88)

Since joining PSG back in 2012, Marco Verratti has established himself as an integral member of the starting lineup.

His 20 league appearances this year have earned him one In-Form already this year, so a TOTW Moments card would come in at 88 overall, with some insane dribbling and passing stats.

Milan Skriniar (OVR 86 – TM 88)

Milan Skriniar is considered one of the best young centre backs in the world and is set to have an incredible career.

The Slovakian defender is yet to receive an In-Form card this year, so his TOTW Moments card would come in at a well-deserved 88 overall rating.

Carlos Vela (OVR 83 – TM 87)

Carlos Vela is loving life in the MLS – he scored a whopping 38 goals for Los Angeles FC last season and already has four goals in four games in the latest campaign.

The Mexican has one In-Form and one TOTW Moments card already, so a new TOTW Moments card would come in at 87 overall – notably, it would also be CAM card for Vela this time around.

Marcus Rashford (OVR 83 – TM 86)

Marcus Rashford has done well to cement himself as an essential payer for Man United this season, playing out on the left whilst Martial occupies the number nine role.

With one In-Form to his name already, the Englishman would receive a rating of 86 overall for his first TOTW Moments card, with some amazing pace and dribbling stats.

