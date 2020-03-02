FIFA 20: TOTW 25 Prediction (Ultimate Team of the Week 25) – Luis Alberto, Coutinho & more

Arsenal will remain the only club to have gone a whole Premier League season unbeaten after Liverpool’s streak was brutally ended by Watford on Saturday.

First place in La Liga changed hands again following Real Madrid’s El Clasico victory over bitter rivals Barcelona, while Lazio leapt to the top of Serie A after a host of postponed games left their rivals twiddling their thumbs.

Each week, EA will select a squad of 23 of the best performing players from the past seven days and give them in-form (IF) cards which have increased ratings.

Any player included in the TOTW that also has a One to Watch (OTW) card will also be boosted and their overall (OVR) will stay their latest IF card rating.

These players form the TOTW which is available to challenge for coins on FIFA Ultimate Team. These players are also available in packs and on the transfer market, so look out for them!

Vicente Guaita (OVR 79 – IF 83)

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita kept his second clean sheet in a row, this time to shut out rivals Brighton in a superb display. The Spaniard’s eighth clean sheet of the season helped his side win two from two after a run of seven games without a win.

The Palace stopper is a bargain on the transfer market, available for just 550 on PS4 and 700 on Xbox One. A first IF card of the season could be rated 83 overall this week.

Matt Doherty (OVR 78 – TIF 86)

Matt Doherty’s goal and assist helped Wolves twice come from behind to beat Tottenham this weekend. Doherty’s fourth goal of the season helped Wolves leapfrog Spurs into sixth place as the race for European football looks set to go to the wire.

The Irishman’s heroics could see him rewarded with a third IF card of the season, this time rated 86 OVR. His basic 78 OVR card costs less than 2,000 coins, while his IF cards cost between 15,000 and 20,000 coins.

Kostas Manolas (OVR 85 – IF 87)

Greek centre back Kostas Manolas opened the scoring in Napoli’s victory over Torino. Manolas’ third league goal of the season set Napoli on their way to another three points despite a late scare when Simone Edera scored in injury time.

Manolas costs around 30,000 coins on FUT, and an IF card could be rated 87 overall this week.

Marcos Alonso (OVR 81 – SIF 86)

Having been restored to the Chelsea starting XI, Marcos Alonso has repaid Frank Lampard’s faith with three goals in two games. Despite not beating Bournemouth on the South Coast, Alonso bagged a brace operating in his favoured left wingback position.

Alonso costs just over 2,000 coins on the transfer market, while his IF card rated 84 OVR costs around 30,000. A second IF this week could be rated 86 OVR.

Ismaila Sarr (OVR 78 – IF 83)

A sensational performance by Watford winger Ismaila Sarr condemned Liverpool to their first league defeat of the season. The Senegalese speedster scored twice and set up Troy Deeney’s effort in a Man of the Match display as he ran riot against the runaway league leaders.

Promising youngster Sarr’s Future Stars card is worth over 300,000 coins, but his basic card costs less than 2,000. An IF this week could be rated 83 OVR.

Luis Alberto (OVR 84 – Headliners 90)

Classy Spanish midfielder Luis Alberto once again inspired Lazio to victory, this time taking his side to the top of Serie A. The former Liverpool man has played in a deeper role this season and scored one and assisted one in their 2-0 win over Bologna this weekend.

Alberto could potentially receive a fourth IF card of the season this week rated 89, boosting his CAM Headliners card to 90 OVR. His Headliners card is available for just under 80,000 coins on either console, with his various IF cards ranging from 30,000 to 40,000 coins.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (OVR 81 – IF 84)

For the second week in a row, Armenian midfielder bagged a goal and an assist as Roma made it two wins on the trot. Mkhitaryan now has six Serie A goals in just 13 appearances this season as he has suffered from various injuries.

Costing just 800 coins, Mkhitaryan could see his OVR rise to 84 with a CAM IF this week. This would mean a boost to his OTW card too which is currently valued at around 6,000. His brand-new Shapeshifters card is worth just over 140,000 coins.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 86 – TIF 89)

Brazilian maestro Philippe Coutinho scored his seventh and eighth Bundesliga goals of the season as Bayern romped to a 6-0 win over Hoffenheim. Whether Coutinho’s loan spell at Bayern becomes permanent remains to be seen, although more displays like this could persuade the German giants.

Coutinho costs 16,000 on PS4 and 18,500 on Xbox One. His CAM IF card is worth over 150,000 while his LW card is worth just 57,000. Another IF card this week could see his rating rise to 89 on his OTW card which is currently available for around 70,000 coins.

Dario Benedetto (OVR 79 – SIF 84)

Argentine forward Dario Benedetto scored his first hat-trick for new club Marseille as they beat Nimes 3-2. Benedetto has scored 11 goals since arriving in the summer and helped Marseille to second in Ligue 1 behind runaway leaders PSG.

Benedetto costs 1,000 coins on PS4 and 950 on Xbox One. His first IF card is rated 82 OVR and can be bought for between 14,000 and 16,000 coins on either console. Another IF card this week could be rated 84 OVR.

Lars Stindl (OVR 80 – SIF 85)

Monchengladbach captain Lars Stindl was in super form this weekend, scoring twice and assisting Ramy Bensebaini as his side overcame Augsburg in a 3-2 thriller. Stindl now has four goals in his past three games as Monchengladbach remain in the title race.

Costing well under 1,000 coins on both consoles, Stindl’s first IF card costs 11,000 coins. An IF card this week would be in the ST position and could be rated 85 overall.

Duvan Zapata (OVR 82 – SIF 86)

Atalanta’s dynamic attack were at it again this week, this time putting seven goals past Lecce away from home. Colombian hitman Duvan Zapata was the star with this week as he registered a hat-trick taking him to 11 league goals for the season.

Zapata is worth less than 1,000 coins on both consoles, while his IF costs just less than 20,000. A second IF card could be rated 86 overall.

RealSport’s FUT 20 TOTW 25 Prediction

