FIFA 20 Player Moments Sergio Ramos SBC: Requirements, Costs and Analysis

Sergio Ramos’ Player Moments SBC has been released in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team for a limited time, celebrating his volley as RB vs Mallorca in the 2008/09 La Liga Season.

Sergio Ramos SBC Information

Here’s all the information regarding Sergio Ramos’ Player Moments SBC, from release dates to SBC requirements to overall SBC costs.

Release Date: Saturday 29th February – 6pm UK

Expiry Date: NO EXPIRY DATE

Requirements:

SQUAD 1: Real Madrid Players: Min 1 | In-Form Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 86 | Team Chemistry: Min 70

SQUAD 2: La Liga Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 65

SQUAD 3: Spain Players: Min 1 | Squad Rating: Min 87 | Team Chemistry: Min 60

To view SBC solutions you can visit FUTBIN.

SBC Cost: ~475,000 Coins.

Worth it? 50/50. If you can gradually complete this throughout the remainder of the year, and cut down on costs, I believe it’s a really good SBC, however, as a near 500,000 coin card, I think there are better options at RB in La Liga for cheaper.

Sergio Ramos In-Game Stats & Player Analysis

As you’d expect from a 93 rated card, Ramos has pretty much everything you’d need to play any defensive role, as well as a midfield role.

Firstly his speed in game should be electric, with 91 Acceleration, 87 Sprint Speed, 87 Agility and a massive 97 Reactions. Expect this card to feel very responsive, wherever you choose to play him.

Physically, his 96 Jumping is a massive bonus, coupled with his 6’0” height, he should win most headers, and with 88 Strength and 93 Aggression, he’ll be very difficult to get past.

His 80 Passing may somewhat limit his ability as a midfielder, with only 75 Vision, so if you’re looking to play him in the midfield, I’d suggest applying a passing chemistry style.

Sergio Ramos Squad Links

Being the next in a long line of Real Madrid special cards, it’s no surprise that you have a tonne of options to link Sergio Ramos into your squad.

If you’re wanting to play Ramos in the midfield, I’d suggest utilising the new link to Shapeshifters 86 Mendy, who can quite easily switch and play the RB role comfortably. With two solid CB options from Madrid in Headliners 89 Varane and Road to the Final 86 Eder Militao, linking Ramos from the defence should be no issue. Finally, on the right hand side, a link to Future Stars 91 Rodrygo provides an exciting attacking option.

READ MORE: *BREAKING* FIFA 20 Shapeshifters Team 2 CONFIRMED: Ronaldo, Ribery, Richarlison & more

Be sure to Follow and Tweet Us to let us know who if you’ll be completing this SBC.

Also, be sure to follow me (@MattFUTTrading) on Twitter for more FIFA 20 Trading Tips!