FIFA 20 TOTW 25 REVEALED: 89-rated Coutinho, 87-rated Saul & more

EA has announced the FIFA 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) 25 and it's Bayern loanee, Philippe Coutinho, who comes in as the star feature.

The Brazilian netted twice in Bayern's 6-0 victory over Hoffenheim, so his new In-Form is well deserved.

Keep reading as we bring you every In-Form card in this week's 23-man squad.

Philippe Coutinho (OVR 89)

Brazilian maestro Philippe Coutinho scored his seventh and eighth Bundesliga goals of the season as Bayern romped to a 6-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Whether Coutinho’s loan spell at Bayern becomes permanent remains to be seen, although more displays like this could persuade the German giants.

Saul (OVR 87)

A bizarre inclusion to TOTW 25, Saul scored an equaliser in Atletico's 1-1 draw with Espanyol. It's only the midfielders third goal of the season, but he does tend to occupy a deep position.

This is the Spaniard's second IF of the season and it will boost his Headliners rating to 88 OVR.

Other Players in TOTW 25

Dani Carvajal played a key role in Real Madrid's 2-0 El Clasico victory.

The right back kept a clean sheet and even bagged an assist against Barcelona.

Atalanta's Duvan Zapata shone in his side's 7-2 win over Lecce, scoring a hat-trick to take his league tally to 11 goals this season.

Chelsea may have only drawn to Bournemouth, but both of their goals came from their wing back Marcos Alonso.

TOTW 25 Full Lineup

ALL-STARS: There's a strong Spanish representation in this weeks squad

There are also In-Form cards for Greek centre back Kostas Manolas (86 OVR), Marseille striker Dario Benedetto (84 OVR) and Crystal Palace shot-stopper Guaita (OVR 82).

